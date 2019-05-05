{{featured_button_text}}

Elected officials

U.S. senators

Charles Grassley, Waterloo office, 531 Commercial St., Suite 210, 232-6657; Washington, D.C., office (202) 224-3744; www.grassley.senate.gov.

Joni Ernst, Cedar Rapids office, 111 Seventh Ave. SE, 365-4504; Washington, D.C., office, (202) 224-3254, www.ernst.senate.gov.

U.S. representative

Abby Finkenauer, Waterloo office, 521A Lafayette St.; (319) 364-2288; Washington, D.C., office (202) 225-2911; finkenauer.house.gov.

Steve King, Washington, D.C., office, (202) 225-4426; steveking.house.gov.

State senators

Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, Senate District 30, 230-0578; eric.giddens@legis.iowa.gov.

Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, Senate District 31, 296-2947; bill.dotzler@legis.iowa.gov.

Craig Johnson, R-Independence, Senate District 32, 334-2413, craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov

Jeff Edler, R-State Center; Senate District 36, (641) 751-5902; jeff.edler@legis.iowa.gov.

State representatives

Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, House District 50, 983-9019; pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.

Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, House District 59, (515) 281-3221; Bob.Kressig@legis.iowa.gov.

Dave Williams, D-Cedar Falls, House District 60, (515) 281-3221; dave.williams@legis.iowa.gov.

Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, House District 61, (515) 281-3221; timi.brown-powers@legis.legis.iowa.gov.

Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, House District 62; (515) 281-3221; ras.smith@legis.iowa.gov.

Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, House District 63, (515) 281-3221; sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov.

Dean Fisher, R-Garwin, House District 72, (515) 281-3221; dean.fisher@legis.iowa.gov.

Offices

Local

Auditor’s Office, (Black Hawk County Courthouse), 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, 833-3002

Black Hawk County Extension Office, Waterloo, 234-6811

Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli, 882-4275

Clerk of Court, Black Hawk County Courthouse, 833-3331

District Court, Waterloo (Black Hawk County Courthouse), 316 E. Fifth St., 833-3332

Human Services, Dept. of, Waterloo area (Black Hawk County), 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo 291-2441

Judicial Department, Clerk of District Court, Waverly, 352-5661;

Natural Resources, Dept. of, Manchester office, (563) 927-2640

Public Defender, adult division, 304 First National Building, 607 Sycamore, Waterloo, 291-2535; juvenile division, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo, 291-2595

Public Safety Division, Bureau of Drug & Narcotic Enforcement, 277-4601; Communications Division, 277-4761; Investigation Division, 277-4601

State Patrol, Cedar Falls office, 1510 W. First St., 266-2677

Transportation, Dept. of, Waterloo office, 1875 E. Ridgeway Ave., 233-3055; Waverly office, 3001 E. Bremer Ave., 352-1045

Workforce Development Center, Waterloo office, 3420 University Ave., 235-9864; Waverly office, 1221 Fourth St. S.W., 352-3142

Voter information

You are eligible to vote if you are a U.S. citizen, will be 18 years of age by the date of the election, are a county resident and are registered to vote.

To register:

You may register to vote at the city clerk’s offices in Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Gilbertville, Hudson, La Porte City or Raymond, or at the County Election Office at the county courthouse — or by using a voter registration form available at any of those offices.

Voter registration forms also are available at DOT drivers’ license stations.

Registration closes 11 days before most elections. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked 15 days before the election. On Election Day, qualified voters may record, at their new polling place, a change of name, address or party. Contact the Election Office at 833-3007 in advance of election day for additional information.

Your registration will remain valid unless: You have changed your name or address or you have been convicted of a felony and have not had your rights of citizenship restored.

Absentee ballots/voting absentee:

Forms are available at www.sos.iowa.gov or the Election Office. For more information, call the Election Office, 833-3007.

Cities

Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls City Hall

220 Clay St.

273-8600; www.cedarfalls.com

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Mayor: Jim Brown

268-5119

jim.brown@cedarfalls.com

City Council: Cedar Falls has a mayor-council form of government. The council consists of seven members, two at-large (representing the entire city) and one from each of the five wards, elected for terms of four years. City elections are nonpartisan and take place in odd-numbered years.

The City Council meets on the first and third Mondays of each month in the Cedar Falls City Hall Council Chambers, 220 Clay St., at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and also broadcast on cable channel 15.

Dunkerton

Dunkerton City Hall

200 Tower St.

822-4247; cityofdunkerton.org.

Mayor Edward Jessen

Elk Run Heights

Elk Run City Hall

5042 Lafayette Road

232-0020; elkrunheightsia.com

Mayor Tim Swope

Evansdale

Evansdale City Hall

123 N. Evans Road

232-6683; www.evansdale.govoffice.com.

Mayor Doug Faas

mayordougfaas@ mediacombb.net

Gilbertville

Gilbertville City Hall

1320 Fifth St.

296-1822; www.gilbertvilleia.com.

Mayor Mark Thome

Hudson

Hudson City Hall

525 Jefferson St.

988-3600; www.cityofhudsonia.com.

Mayor George Wessel

Jesup

Jesup City Hall

791 Sixth St., P.O. Box 592

(319) 827-1522; www.jesupiowa.com.

Mayor Larry Thompson

La Porte City

La Porte City Hall

202 Main St.

342-3396; www.lpcia.com.

Mayor David Neil

Raymond

Raymond City Hall

101 First St.

232-6153; www.raymondia.us

Mayor Gary Vick

Waterloo

Waterloo City Offices

715 Mulberry St.

291-4323; www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com.

Mayor Quentin Hart

Office of the mayor, City Hall, 715 Mulberry Street, 291-4301

mayor@waterloo-ia.org

City Council

The council comprises a mayor and seven council members, elected by ward and at large. They set city policy. Meetings are open to the public and are held at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, second floor of City Hall, on Mondays, except the fifth Monday.

City Council members can be reached through the mayor’s office.

Waverly

200 First St. N.E

352-9211; www.waverlyia.com.

Mayor Dean Soash

cinfelt@ci.waverly.ia.us

City Council

The seven-member City Council meets the first, third and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the City Hall.

Commissions, committees and boards

Contact City Hall at 352-4252 for information on contacts for city boards

County

Black Hawk County Courthouse

316 E. Fifth St.

www.co.black-hawk.ia.us

Elected officials Elected officials are county attorney, auditor, board of supervisors, recorder, sheriff and treasurer. Each serves a four-year term. (All offices are located in the courthouse, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted.)

Attorney’s Office

Brian J. Williams

Room B-1

833-3001

attorney@co.black-hawk. ia.us

Auditor’s Office

Grant Veeder

Room 213

833-3002

gveeder@co.black-hawk.ia.us

Board of Supervisors Suite 203

833-3003

supervisors@co.black-hawk.ia.us

Board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays.

Recorder’s Office

Sandie Smith Room 208

(319) 833-3012

recorder@co.black-hawk.ia.us

Collects real estate transfer tax; issues hunting and fishing licenses; registers and titles boats, snowmobiles and ATV’s; conducts federal and state tax lien searches; issues marriage licenses; register births, death and marriage certificates; assist in passport applications.

Treasurer’s Office

Rita Schmidt (R) Room 140

833-3013

treasurer@co.black-hawk.ia.us

Responsible for the receipt, management, disbursement, financial reporting, bonds and investment of all money paid to the county. The duties of the treasurer are dual capacity: property tax division and motor vehicle division. Property taxes may be paid in two installments. The first half is due Sept. 1 and becomes delinquent Oct. 1. The second half due March 1; delinquent April 1.

Other county offices

Conservation Board 1346 W. Airline Highway

433-7275

conservation@co.blackhawk.ia.us

www.blackhawkcountyparks.com

Black Hawk County Conservation Board maintains 37 areas totaling approximately 8,200 acres, including river accesses, wetlands, wildlife areas, campgrounds, bike trails, geologic sites, retreat center and nature center.

Health Department 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo

291-2413

publichealth@co.black-hawk.ia.us

Veteran Affairs Commission

Pinecrest building, first floor

1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo

291-2512

veteransaffairs@co.black-hawk.ia.us

