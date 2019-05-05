Elected officials
U.S. senators
Charles Grassley, Waterloo office, 531 Commercial St., Suite 210, 232-6657; Washington, D.C., office (202) 224-3744; www.grassley.senate.gov.
Joni Ernst, Cedar Rapids office, 111 Seventh Ave. SE, 365-4504; Washington, D.C., office, (202) 224-3254, www.ernst.senate.gov.
U.S. representative
Abby Finkenauer, Waterloo office, 521A Lafayette St.; (319) 364-2288; Washington, D.C., office (202) 225-2911; finkenauer.house.gov.
Steve King, Washington, D.C., office, (202) 225-4426; steveking.house.gov.
State senators
Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, Senate District 30, 230-0578; eric.giddens@legis.iowa.gov.
Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, Senate District 31, 296-2947; bill.dotzler@legis.iowa.gov.
Craig Johnson, R-Independence, Senate District 32, 334-2413, craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov
Jeff Edler, R-State Center; Senate District 36, (641) 751-5902; jeff.edler@legis.iowa.gov.
State representatives
Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, House District 50, 983-9019; pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov.
Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, House District 59, (515) 281-3221; Bob.Kressig@legis.iowa.gov.
Dave Williams, D-Cedar Falls, House District 60, (515) 281-3221; dave.williams@legis.iowa.gov.
Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, House District 61, (515) 281-3221; timi.brown-powers@legis.legis.iowa.gov.
Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, House District 62; (515) 281-3221; ras.smith@legis.iowa.gov.
Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, House District 63, (515) 281-3221; sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov.
Dean Fisher, R-Garwin, House District 72, (515) 281-3221; dean.fisher@legis.iowa.gov.
Offices
Local
Auditor’s Office, (Black Hawk County Courthouse), 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, 833-3002
Black Hawk County Extension Office, Waterloo, 234-6811
Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli, 882-4275
Clerk of Court, Black Hawk County Courthouse, 833-3331
District Court, Waterloo (Black Hawk County Courthouse), 316 E. Fifth St., 833-3332
Human Services, Dept. of, Waterloo area (Black Hawk County), 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo 291-2441
Judicial Department, Clerk of District Court, Waverly, 352-5661;
Natural Resources, Dept. of, Manchester office, (563) 927-2640
Public Defender, adult division, 304 First National Building, 607 Sycamore, Waterloo, 291-2535; juvenile division, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo, 291-2595
Public Safety Division, Bureau of Drug & Narcotic Enforcement, 277-4601; Communications Division, 277-4761; Investigation Division, 277-4601
State Patrol, Cedar Falls office, 1510 W. First St., 266-2677
Transportation, Dept. of, Waterloo office, 1875 E. Ridgeway Ave., 233-3055; Waverly office, 3001 E. Bremer Ave., 352-1045
Workforce Development Center, Waterloo office, 3420 University Ave., 235-9864; Waverly office, 1221 Fourth St. S.W., 352-3142
Voter information
You are eligible to vote if you are a U.S. citizen, will be 18 years of age by the date of the election, are a county resident and are registered to vote.
To register:
You may register to vote at the city clerk’s offices in Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Gilbertville, Hudson, La Porte City or Raymond, or at the County Election Office at the county courthouse — or by using a voter registration form available at any of those offices.
Voter registration forms also are available at DOT drivers’ license stations.
Registration closes 11 days before most elections. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked 15 days before the election. On Election Day, qualified voters may record, at their new polling place, a change of name, address or party. Contact the Election Office at 833-3007 in advance of election day for additional information.
Your registration will remain valid unless: You have changed your name or address or you have been convicted of a felony and have not had your rights of citizenship restored.
Absentee ballots/voting absentee:
Forms are available at www.sos.iowa.gov or the Election Office. For more information, call the Election Office, 833-3007.
Cities
Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls City Hall
220 Clay St.
273-8600; www.cedarfalls.com
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Mayor: Jim Brown
268-5119
City Council: Cedar Falls has a mayor-council form of government. The council consists of seven members, two at-large (representing the entire city) and one from each of the five wards, elected for terms of four years. City elections are nonpartisan and take place in odd-numbered years.
The City Council meets on the first and third Mondays of each month in the Cedar Falls City Hall Council Chambers, 220 Clay St., at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and also broadcast on cable channel 15.
Dunkerton
Dunkerton City Hall
200 Tower St.
822-4247; cityofdunkerton.org.
Mayor Edward Jessen
Elk Run Heights
Elk Run City Hall
5042 Lafayette Road
232-0020; elkrunheightsia.com
Mayor Tim Swope
Evansdale
Evansdale City Hall
123 N. Evans Road
232-6683; www.evansdale.govoffice.com.
Mayor Doug Faas
mayordougfaas@ mediacombb.net
Gilbertville
Gilbertville City Hall
1320 Fifth St.
296-1822; www.gilbertvilleia.com.
Mayor Mark Thome
Hudson
Hudson City Hall
525 Jefferson St.
988-3600; www.cityofhudsonia.com.
Mayor George Wessel
Jesup
Jesup City Hall
791 Sixth St., P.O. Box 592
(319) 827-1522; www.jesupiowa.com.
Mayor Larry Thompson
La Porte City
La Porte City Hall
202 Main St.
342-3396; www.lpcia.com.
Mayor David Neil
Raymond
Raymond City Hall
101 First St.
232-6153; www.raymondia.us
Mayor Gary Vick
Waterloo
Waterloo City Offices
715 Mulberry St.
291-4323; www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com.
Mayor Quentin Hart
Office of the mayor, City Hall, 715 Mulberry Street, 291-4301
City Council
The council comprises a mayor and seven council members, elected by ward and at large. They set city policy. Meetings are open to the public and are held at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, second floor of City Hall, on Mondays, except the fifth Monday.
City Council members can be reached through the mayor’s office.
Waverly
200 First St. N.E
352-9211; www.waverlyia.com.
Mayor Dean Soash
City Council
The seven-member City Council meets the first, third and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the City Hall.
Commissions, committees and boards
Contact City Hall at 352-4252 for information on contacts for city boards
County
Black Hawk County Courthouse
316 E. Fifth St.
Elected officials Elected officials are county attorney, auditor, board of supervisors, recorder, sheriff and treasurer. Each serves a four-year term. (All offices are located in the courthouse, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted.)
Attorney’s Office
Brian J. Williams
Room B-1
833-3001
Auditor’s Office
Grant Veeder
Room 213
833-3002
Board of Supervisors Suite 203
833-3003
Board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays.
Recorder’s Office
Sandie Smith Room 208
(319) 833-3012
Collects real estate transfer tax; issues hunting and fishing licenses; registers and titles boats, snowmobiles and ATV’s; conducts federal and state tax lien searches; issues marriage licenses; register births, death and marriage certificates; assist in passport applications.
Treasurer’s Office
Rita Schmidt (R) Room 140
833-3013
Responsible for the receipt, management, disbursement, financial reporting, bonds and investment of all money paid to the county. The duties of the treasurer are dual capacity: property tax division and motor vehicle division. Property taxes may be paid in two installments. The first half is due Sept. 1 and becomes delinquent Oct. 1. The second half due March 1; delinquent April 1.
Other county offices
Conservation Board 1346 W. Airline Highway
433-7275
Black Hawk County Conservation Board maintains 37 areas totaling approximately 8,200 acres, including river accesses, wetlands, wildlife areas, campgrounds, bike trails, geologic sites, retreat center and nature center.
Health Department 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo
291-2413
Veteran Affairs Commission
Pinecrest building, first floor
1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo
291-2512
