Elementary & Secondary Public Schools
Cedar Falls Public SchoolsAdministrative Center
Superintendent: Andy Pattee
1002 W. First St.
553-3000
Board of Education: Regular meetings are at the Administration Office, 1002 W. First St., on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
Cedar Falls schoolsElementaries:Aldrich
2526 Ashworth Dtive
553-3020
Cedar Heights
2417 Rainbow Drive
553-2855
Hansen
616 Holmes Drive
553-2775
Lincoln
321 W. Eighth St.
553-2950
North Cedar
2419 Fern Ave.
553-2810
Orchard Hill
3909 Rownd St.
553-2465
Southdale
627 Orchard Drive
553-2900
Junior highs:Holmes
505 Holmes Drive
553-2650
Peet
525 E. Seerley Blvd.
553-2710
Senior high:Cedar Falls High School
1015 Division St.
553-2500
Dunkerton Community Schools
509 S. Canfield St.
Dunkerton 50626
822-4295
Superintendent: James Stanton (retiring)
Board of Education: Regular meetings are in the school ICN room, 509 S. Canfield, at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
Evansdale
(See Waterloo Community School District)
Hudson Community School District136 S. Washington St.
Hudson, 50643
988-3233
Superintendent: Anthony Voss
Board of Education: Regular meetings are in the Central Office Board Room, 136 S. Washington St., at 6 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Hudson High School 245 S. Washington
Hudson 50643
988-4226
Hudson Elementary School
136 S. Washington, P.O. Box 240
Hudson 50643
988-3239
Jesup Community
School District531 Prospect St.
Jesup 50648
827-1700
Superintendent: Nathan Marting
Jesup High School
531 Prospect St.
Jesup 50648
827-1700
Jesup Middle School
531 Prospect St.
Jesup 50648
827-1700
Jesup Elementary School
531 Prospect St.
Jesup 50648
827-1700
Union Community
School DistrictDistrict Office
200 Adams St.
La Porte City 50651
342-2674
Superintendent: Kristine Morris
School Board generally meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Board Room located in the district office at Union High School.
Union High School
200 Adams St.
La Porte City 50651
342-2697
Union Middle School
505 West St.
Dysart 52224
476-5100
La Porte City Elementary
515 Fillmore St.
La Porte City 50651
342-3033
Dysart-Geneseo Elementary School
411 Lincoln St.
Dysart 52224
476-7110
Waterloo Community SchoolsEducation Service Center
1516 Washington St.
Waterloo 50702
433-1800
Superintendent: Jane Lindaman
433-1800, ext.10174
School and Community Relations Director Tara Thomas
433-1803
Board of Education: Generally meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the district’s Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. (Board may meet only once during June and July at 5 p.m.). Meetings are open to the public.
Elementaries:Becker
1239 Sheldon St., 50701
433-2180
Cunningham
1224 Mobile St., 50703
433-2600
Highland
812 Idaho St., 50703
433-2630
Irving
1115 W. Fifth St., 50702
433-2800
Kingsley
201 Sunset Road, 50701
433-2210
Kittrell
1304 Oregon, 50702
433-2910
Lincoln
302 Cedar Bend St., 50703
433-1990
Lou Henry
312 Rachael St. 50701
You have free articles remaining.
433-2860
Lowell
1628 Washington St., 50702
433-1900
Orange
5805 Kimball Ave., 50701
433-2880
Poyner
1138 Central Ave.,
Evansdale, 50707
433-1534
Middle Schools:Bunger
157 S. Roosevelt Road
Evansdale, 50707
433-2550
Carver
1505 Logan Ave., 50703
433-2500
Central
1350 Katoski Drive, 50701
433-2100
Hoover
630 Hillcrest Road, 50701
433-2830
High schools:East High
214 High St., 50703
433-2400
Expo Alternative
1410 Independence Ave., 50703
433-1930
West High
425 E. Ridgeway Ave., 50702
433-2700
Waverly-Shell Rock Community SchoolsAdministration Building
1415 Fourth Ave. S.W.
Waverly 50677
352-3630
Superintendent: Kelly Blake
Board meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Administration Building.
Carey Elementary School
220 Ninth Ave. N.W.
Waverly 50677
352-2855
Southeast Elementary School
809 Fourth St. S.E.
Waverly 50677
352-3582
Shell Rock Elementary School
214 N. Cherry St.
Shell Rock 50670
885-4311
West Cedar Elementary
221 15th St. N.W.
Waverly 50677
352-2754
Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School
501 Heritage Way
352-3632
Waverly-Shell Rock High School
1405 Fourth Ave. S.W.
Waverly 50677
352-2087
Greenview School
alternative high school at Bremwood Campus
352-9273
Central Rivers Area Education Agency
1521 Technology Parkway
Cedar Falls, 50613
273-8200, (800) 542-8375
Central Rivers AEA provides services to children, families and educators in partnership with area public and private schools.
Private
BaptistWaterloo Christian School
1307 W. Ridgeway Ave.
Waterloo 50701
235-9309
CatholicCedar ValleyCatholic Schools
Administration Offices
3231 W. Ninth St.
Waterloo 50702
232-1422
WaterlooBlessed Sacrament School 600 Stephan Ave.
233-7863
Sacred Heart School (closing)
620 W. Fifth St.
234-6593
St. Edward School
139 E. Mitchell Ave.
233-6202
Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta
3225 W. Ninth St.
232-6592
Columbus High School
3231 W. Ninth St.
233-3358
Cedar FallsSt. Patrick School
615 Washington St.
Cedar Falls 50613
277-6781
Gilbertville
Don Bosco High School
405 16th Ave.
Gilbertville 50634
296-1692
Immaculate Conception Center
311 16th Ave.
Gilbertville 50634
296-1089
St. Joseph Center
6916 Lafayette Road
Raymond 50667
233-5980
LutheranSt. Paul’s Lutheran School
301 First St. N.W.
Waverly 50677
(319) 352-1484
Valley Lutheran School
4520 Rownd St.
Cedar Falls 50613
266-4565
elementary, middle school, high school
NondenominationalRoyal Legacy Christian Academy
715 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, IA 50703
(319) 595-1097
Elementary, with plans to add more grades in coming years
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.