{{featured_button_text}}

Elementary & Secondary Public Schools

Cedar Falls Public SchoolsAdministrative Center

Superintendent: Andy Pattee

1002 W. First St.

553-3000

www.cfschools.org

Board of Education: Regular meetings are at the Administration Office, 1002 W. First St., on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Cedar Falls schoolsElementaries:Aldrich

2526 Ashworth Dtive

553-3020

Cedar Heights

2417 Rainbow Drive

553-2855

Hansen

616 Holmes Drive

553-2775

Lincoln

321 W. Eighth St.

553-2950

North Cedar

2419 Fern Ave.

553-2810

Orchard Hill

3909 Rownd St.

553-2465

Southdale

627 Orchard Drive

553-2900

Junior highs:Holmes

505 Holmes Drive

553-2650

Peet

525 E. Seerley Blvd.

553-2710

Senior high:Cedar Falls High School

1015 Division St.

553-2500

Dunkerton Community Schools

509 S. Canfield St.

Dunkerton 50626

www.dunkerton.k12.ia.us

822-4295

Superintendent: James Stanton (retiring)

Board of Education: Regular meetings are in the school ICN room, 509 S. Canfield, at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.

Evansdale

(See Waterloo Community School District)

Hudson Community School District136 S. Washington St.

Hudson, 50643

988-3233

www.hudsonpiratepride.com

Superintendent: Anthony Voss

Board of Education: Regular meetings are in the Central Office Board Room, 136 S. Washington St., at 6 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Hudson High School 245 S. Washington

Hudson 50643

988-4226

Hudson Elementary School

136 S. Washington, P.O. Box 240

Hudson 50643

988-3239

Jesup Community

School District531 Prospect St.

Jesup 50648

827-1700

www.jesup.k12.ia.us

Superintendent: Nathan Marting

Jesup High School

531 Prospect St.

Jesup 50648

827-1700

Jesup Middle School

531 Prospect St.

Jesup 50648

827-1700

Jesup Elementary School

531 Prospect St.

Jesup 50648

827-1700

Union Community

School DistrictDistrict Office

200 Adams St.

La Porte City 50651

342-2674

www.union.k12.ia.us

Superintendent: Kristine Morris

School Board generally meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Board Room located in the district office at Union High School.

Union High School

200 Adams St.

La Porte City 50651

342-2697

Union Middle School

505 West St.

Dysart 52224

476-5100

La Porte City Elementary

515 Fillmore St.

La Porte City 50651

342-3033

Dysart-Geneseo Elementary School

411 Lincoln St.

Dysart 52224

476-7110

Waterloo Community SchoolsEducation Service Center

1516 Washington St.

Waterloo 50702

433-1800

www.waterloo.k12.ia.us

Superintendent: Jane Lindaman

433-1800, ext.10174

School and Community Relations Director Tara Thomas

433-1803

Board of Education: Generally meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the district’s Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. (Board may meet only once during June and July at 5 p.m.). Meetings are open to the public.

Elementaries:Becker

1239 Sheldon St., 50701

433-2180

Cunningham

1224 Mobile St., 50703

433-2600

Highland

812 Idaho St., 50703

433-2630

Irving

1115 W. Fifth St., 50702

433-2800

Kingsley

201 Sunset Road, 50701

433-2210

Kittrell

1304 Oregon, 50702

433-2910

Lincoln

302 Cedar Bend St., 50703

433-1990

Lou Henry

312 Rachael St. 50701

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

433-2860

Lowell

1628 Washington St., 50702

433-1900

Orange

5805 Kimball Ave., 50701

433-2880

Poyner

1138 Central Ave.,

Evansdale, 50707

433-1534

Middle Schools:Bunger

157 S. Roosevelt Road

Evansdale, 50707

433-2550

Carver

1505 Logan Ave., 50703

433-2500

Central

1350 Katoski Drive, 50701

433-2100

Hoover

630 Hillcrest Road, 50701

433-2830

High schools:East High

214 High St., 50703

433-2400

Expo Alternative

1410 Independence Ave., 50703

433-1930

West High

425 E. Ridgeway Ave., 50702

433-2700

Waverly-Shell Rock Community SchoolsAdministration Building

1415 Fourth Ave. S.W.

Waverly 50677

352-3630

www.wsr.k12.ia.us

Superintendent: Kelly Blake

Board meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Administration Building.

Carey Elementary School

220 Ninth Ave. N.W.

Waverly 50677

352-2855

Southeast Elementary School

809 Fourth St. S.E.

Waverly 50677

352-3582

Shell Rock Elementary School

214 N. Cherry St.

Shell Rock 50670

885-4311

West Cedar Elementary

221 15th St. N.W.

Waverly 50677

352-2754

Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School

501 Heritage Way

352-3632

Waverly-Shell Rock High School

1405 Fourth Ave. S.W.

Waverly 50677

352-2087

Greenview School

alternative high school at Bremwood Campus

352-9273

Central Rivers Area Education Agency

1521 Technology Parkway

Cedar Falls, 50613

273-8200, (800) 542-8375

www.aea267.k12.ia.us

Central Rivers AEA provides services to children, families and educators in partnership with area public and private schools.

Private

BaptistWaterloo Christian School

1307 W. Ridgeway Ave.

Waterloo 50701

235-9309

www.waterloochristianschool.com

CatholicCedar ValleyCatholic Schools

Administration Offices

3231 W. Ninth St.

Waterloo 50702

232-1422

www.cvcatholicschools.org

WaterlooBlessed Sacrament School 600 Stephan Ave.

233-7863

Sacred Heart School (closing)

620 W. Fifth St.

234-6593

St. Edward School

139 E. Mitchell Ave.

233-6202

Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta

3225 W. Ninth St.

232-6592

Columbus High School

3231 W. Ninth St.

233-3358

Cedar FallsSt. Patrick School

615 Washington St.

Cedar Falls 50613

277-6781

www.cfcatholicschool.org

Gilbertville

www.boscocatholic.org

Don Bosco High School

405 16th Ave.

Gilbertville 50634

296-1692

Immaculate Conception Center

311 16th Ave.

Gilbertville 50634

296-1089

St. Joseph Center

6916 Lafayette Road

Raymond 50667

233-5980

LutheranSt. Paul’s Lutheran School

301 First St. N.W.

Waverly 50677

(319) 352-1484

school@stpaulswaverly.org

www.stpaulswaverly.org

Valley Lutheran School

4520 Rownd St.

Cedar Falls 50613

266-4565

www.vlscrusaders.org

elementary, middle school, high school

NondenominationalRoyal Legacy Christian Academy

715 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, IA 50703

(319) 595-1097

rlcawaterloo.org/

Elementary, with plans to add more grades in coming years

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments