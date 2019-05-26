Alisa Bengen
Parents: Todd Bengen and Dawn and Matt Pollastrini
School attending: Southwest Minnesota State University
Planned area of study: pre-medicine
Lilian LiekwegParents: Darin and Amy Liekweg
School attending: Wichita State University
Planned area of study: dental hygiene
Kennedy RiekenParent: Jeremy and Shawni Rieken
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: science/nursing
