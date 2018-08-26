Top Graduates 2018

Cameron Christopher

Parents: Chad and Sharon Christopher

School attending: Wartburg College

Planned area of study: accounting

Katelyn Pint

Parents: Matthew and Dawn Pint

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: elementary education with minor in literacy and special education

