{{featured_button_text}}
Abigail Henderson

Abigail Henderson

 

Emily Boote

Parents: Nic and Kim Boote

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: biology, physical therapy

Abigail Henderson

Parents: Todd and Ariann Henderson

School attending: North Dakota State University

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Planned area of study: mechanical engineering

Jacob Kuhn

Parents: Kevin Kuhn and Jennifer Owen-Kuhn

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: computer science

Top graduates also included Adam Meyer and Cole Luck.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments