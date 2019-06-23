Emily Boote
Parents: Nic and Kim Boote
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: biology, physical therapy
Abigail Henderson
Parents: Todd and Ariann Henderson
School attending: North Dakota State University
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Planned area of study: mechanical engineering
Jacob Kuhn
Parents: Kevin Kuhn and Jennifer Owen-Kuhn
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: computer science
Top graduates also included Adam Meyer and Cole Luck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.