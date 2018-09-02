Top Graduates 2018

Charles Allen III, Joy Back, Shakiya Baker, Heidi Banda-Diaz, Davionte Barksdale, Savannah Barnes, Brandon Baxter, Avion Bennett, Kelsey Bergmann, Brandi Bird, Jordan Boesen, Ruth Burk, Naiomi Campbell, Tanijha Campbell, Cheyenne Carey, Daelin Cole, Thomas Craft IV, Joseph Dahlgaard, Cristian Del Carmen, Yashad Dufauchard, Talia Dunn, Samantha Escobar, Gabriella Amaris Galindo, D’Andre Gantt, Jose Garcia, Luis Garcia, Anthony Gladney, Melissa Glawe, Jasmon Grcic, Aerion Harrington, Dayton Harrington, Jamal Holmes II, Dylan Howard, Tyteria Jackson, Miyae Jefferson-Bey, Mitchell Keys, Elishyia King, Greyson Langenwalter, Isaiahlee Lewis-Smith, Alexandria Love, Clyde Martinez, Samantha Mathenia, Adam Meier, Abigail Nichols, LaNeike Nix, Malik Nix, Felipe Norris, Tayah O’Brien, James Pieper, Keeshunn Polk, Jarrett Pritchett, Ayra Rodriguez, Peyton Sanchez, Tamara Shock, Tommy Sisouphanh, Elaijah Smith, Kane Smith, Olivia Smith, Doncorrion Spates, Crystal Terrell, Rebekah Thate, Brittany Theilen, Kayla Tiefel, Mekhi Todd-Caston, Dillon Tucker, Alex Tyer, Valerie Valencia, Brady Wehr, Devonta White, Tyrone Wilson Jr., Mark Wilson-Bey Jr., Martaya Wortham, Mark Young, Ajdin Zec.

