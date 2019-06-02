{{featured_button_text}}

Julianna Neff

Parents: Melanie Neff, Nathan and Amanda Neff

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: secondary English teaching

Kaitlyn WilderParents: Allison Hernandez

School attending: University of Dubuque

Planned area of study: health sciences

Brady Stone also was named a top student.

