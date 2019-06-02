Isabelle Anderson, Floyd Becker, Grace Chrisman, Jehred Daniels, Kayli Finck, Logan Fulton, Devin Garthoff, Holden Gillespie, Christian Hanson, Brady Happel, Abigail Hoffman, Bailey Hudson, Caleb Joens, Zachary Johnson, Nivek Kautzer, Megan Lallemand, Riley Miller, Julianna Neff, Schuyler Niedermann, Cameron Quigley, Benjamin Reams, Brooklyn Reuter, Jade Roquet, Caleb Sadler, Jared Salisbury, Brady Stone, Kaylee Turner, Daniel VanBrocklin, Kaitlyn Wilder, Tylin Williams, Jared Winkers, Shiloh Witt.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.