Top Graduates 2019

Isabelle Anderson, Floyd Becker, Grace Chrisman, Jehred Daniels, Kayli Finck, Logan Fulton, Devin Garthoff, Holden Gillespie, Christian Hanson, Brady Happel, Abigail Hoffman, Bailey Hudson, Caleb Joens, Zachary Johnson, Nivek Kautzer, Megan Lallemand, Riley Miller, Julianna Neff, Schuyler Niedermann, Cameron Quigley, Benjamin Reams, Brooklyn Reuter, Jade Roquet, Caleb Sadler, Jared Salisbury, Brady Stone, Kaylee Turner, Daniel VanBrocklin, Kaitlyn Wilder, Tylin Williams, Jared Winkers, Shiloh Witt.

