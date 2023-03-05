WATERLOO — Small, local facilities like Waterloo Regional Airport (ALO) can offer air travelers competitive prices, less drive time and shorter waits.

However, Cedar Valley residents often overlook their hometown choice in favor of larger airports, said Keith Kaspari, director of Waterloo Regional Airport.

Bigger often means going out of state. When flying from within Iowa, travelers tend to choose other airports like Des Moines International and Eastern Iowa in Cedar Rapids. Des Moines picks up 62% of the state’s total air travel, Cedar Rapods 32%. Waterloo’s share is almost one-third of the remaining 6%.

Kaspari acknowledged the reasons travelers say they choose larger airports. They offer multiple flights per day to several cities via a handful of airlines. Waterloo offers two flights per day, to one destination (Chicago O’Hare) on one airline (American).

Still, there are advantages for travelers who choose Waterloo, said Kaspari.

One is proximity. On Waterloo’s northwest edge, the airport’s accessible location makes it a relatively short drive in light traffic for residents of its 14-county service area.

“When you arrive here before your flight, you face much shorter wait times to check in,” said Kaspari. “When you return home from your trip, often after a long day of travel, you have a much shorter drive home when your plane lands in Waterloo.”

The Transportation Security Authority check-in process accepts the popular “pre-check” option. The airport also boasts some of the latest TSA screening technology and time in line is brief. For example, TSA reports the average wait time in screening lines can top 23 minutes at Des Moines International Airport, while Waterloo’s average wait time is less than five minutes.

In addition, parking is close to the terminal and far less expensive than at larger airports. The first three hours are free and the daily rate tops out at $8. The maximum rate for a week is $56. At Des Moines’ seven parking facilities, rates range from $10 to $28 per day.

Waterloo plans carefully to ensure it offers travelers an optimal experience, said Kaspari. Agreements for scheduled airline service are based on what travelers will consistently support to fill as many seats as possible.

That can be tough in an economic climate marked by inflation, downturns and atypical consumer behavior. The COVID-19 pandemic added even more uncertainty. The International Air Transport Association notes that from March 2020 to mid-2021, the global airline industry lost an estimated $370 billion.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, airline industry experts predicted leisure travelers would be slow to return,” Kaspari recalled. “We thought it would take three years before most people would want to get back on planes.

“We were way off the mark; there was a rush to return to air travel,” he added. “People wanted to get out and travel for fun.”

Even so, the number of Americans who travel by air declined, according to a Gallup survey, going from 45% in 2015 to 38% in 2021.

Further, recovery hasn’t restored the industry to its pre-pandemic state. In 2021, the number of domestic air travelers reached only 61% of the 2019 mark. That climbed to 93% in 2022. Over the next three years, IATA predicts numbers of domestic air travelers will top 2019 levels, surpassing 118% by 2025. Meanwhile, international air travel will return at a slower rate, eventually exceeding the 2019 mark in 2025.

Waterloo’s lowest point was April 2020, with just 37 passengers the entire month. Since then, the annual passenger count rests more than 10% below the desired 15,000 per year.

The industry’s pilot shortage also impacts Waterloo. The problem is as old as commercial aviation itself, given the specialized training required for the job.

IATA began tracking the current pilot shortage in the late 2010s, when it became clear the pipeline for new talent hadn’t kept pace with a multi-year cascade of baby boomer retirements.

That pipeline had changed, too. For decades, commercial aviation saw the U.S. military as its recruitment field. However, the U.S. Department of Defense tracks an ongoing decline in trained pilots over the past 20 years. One report notes a U.S. Air Force pilot deficit of 2,100 at the end of 2019 – an increase of 40% over 2016’s shortfall of 1,500.

The pandemic also accelerated an exodus from other aviation professions. A report from the Air Transport Action Group noted a pandemic-related loss of 2.3 million airline, airport, manufacturing and air traffic management jobs.

Drawing on the airport’s history of continuous improvement, Waterloo will remain viable by maximizing funding opportunities and focusing on quality, service and value, said Kaspari.

The airport began to take shape with a 1943 local bond issue, according to Iowa Department of Transportation records. Funds raised provided for the initial land purchase at the present-day site.

Crews completed the first runway in late November 1944. A few days later, the first plane landed at the new airport. By 1945, three paved runways and taxiways and a temporary terminal building were added. A permanent terminal and regular airline schedule were established in 1950.

Today, Waterloo Regional Airport sits on 2,600 acres, with two asphalt runways and numerous taxiways. Government subsidies from Essential Air Service assist in providing the jet service from American Airlines. The airport also receives assistance with infrastructure, equipment, services and training from the Federal Aviation, Homeland Security, Federal Transportation and Transportation Security administrations.

This year, Waterloo will use more than $2 million from an American Rescue Plan Act grant to repave areas of the passenger parking lot and install canopy structures and LED light fixtures. Jetway renovations and other facility improvements are also scheduled.

“In 2023 and 2024, we’ll complete more than $5 million in improvements and equipment acquisitions,” Kaspari explained. “From now until 2026, we plan to spend $1 million per year in upgrades, which will be added to the $1 million per year we receive from the FAA.”

