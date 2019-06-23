Daniel Graves
Parents: Russell and Mollie Graves
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: athletic training
Isaac W. Jorgensen
Parents: B.J. and Staci Jorgensen
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: nursing
Sydney Lage
Parents: Blain and Terra Lage
School attending: Coe College
Planned area of study: biology and chemistry
Sawyer D. Loger
Parents: Lance and Melissa Loger
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: mechanical engineering
Andrew Sloth
Parents: Darrell and Anne Sloth
School attending: Coe College
Planned area of study: psychology and film studies
Top graduates also included Rylee Wessely and Clayton Wright.
