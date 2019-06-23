{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Graves

Parents: Russell and Mollie Graves

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: athletic training

Isaac W. Jorgensen

Parents: B.J. and Staci Jorgensen

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: nursing

Sydney Lage

Parents: Blain and Terra Lage

School attending: Coe College

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Planned area of study: biology and chemistry

Sawyer D. Loger

Parents: Lance and Melissa Loger

School attending: Iowa State University 

Planned area of study: mechanical engineering

Andrew Sloth

Parents: Darrell and Anne Sloth

School attending: Coe College

Planned area of study: psychology and film studies

Top graduates also included Rylee Wessely and Clayton Wright.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments