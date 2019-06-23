Keegan Adams, Jacob Adelmund, Alana Barrett, Shay Ann Bertram, Grant Bixby, Alexis Callan, Mysha Cannon, Emily Church, Tristen Cleveland, Avery Coulter, Tyler Cox, Bradley Cunningham, Cade Curtis, Jade DeBuhr, Colton DeGroote, Kaid Dennis, Samantha DePriest, Mason Dietrick, Carlee Dove, Keaton Dudden, Bethany Duitsman, Seth Eden, Victoria Fernandez, Cade Fuller, Markeisha Gamblin, Owen Goos, Daniel Graves, Colton Harberts, Sydney Hoffmann, Brady Huff, Isaac Jorgensen, Garrett Kobriger, Timothy Koop, Sydney Lage, Jake Landphair, Dylan Larson, Cristofer Lockey, Sawyer Loger, Jon McCallum, Cameron McCleeary, Kiera McIlrath, Dylan Messerschmidt, Tommy Miller, Mitchell Modlin, Ryan Moore, Dillin Nissen, Brooke Poyner, Amber Rickert, Andrew Sloth, Jack Smeins, Eli Sohn, Logan Spencer, Jacob Thompson, Lauren Vanderlind, Donaven Walsh, Mayson Walter, Rachel Wardell, Abigail Weedman, Rylee Wessely, Seth Wibben, Jaelin Wilson, Isaiah Woodley, Keagan Woods, Clayton Wright.
Dike-New Hartford High School Graduates
