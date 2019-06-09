Julia Benda
Parents: Jim and Suzanne Benda
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: journalism and mass communications
Caitlin HeineParents: Jon and Michelle Heine
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: nursing
Taylor HoganParents: Pat and Kari Hogan
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: communication disorders
David JamesParents: Monica James
School attending: Soka University of America
Planned area of study: international relations
Jessica PhamParents: Hannah and Dan Pham
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: biology, pre-med track
Maelyn ThomeParents: Scott and Paula Thome
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: food science
Josie Hemesath also was named a top student.
