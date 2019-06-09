{{featured_button_text}}

Julia Benda

Parents: Jim and Suzanne Benda

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: journalism and mass communications

Caitlin HeineParents: Jon and Michelle Heine

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: nursing

Taylor HoganParents: Pat and Kari Hogan

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: communication disorders

David JamesParents: Monica James

School attending: Soka University of America

Planned area of study: international relations

Jessica PhamParents: Hannah and Dan Pham

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: biology, pre-med track

Maelyn ThomeParents: Scott and Paula Thome

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: food science

Josie Hemesath also was named a top student.

