Cindy Powell: Treat patients as human beings with struggles, not symptoms

Eleventh in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO — Cindy Powell believes years of experience in multiple areas of nursing allows her to see the impact she has on patients, from surgery to hospitalization to discharge.

That professional range and dedication to her patients are also what earned her a 2022 Cedar Valley Top Nurse award.

“Cindy has worked in many different areas during her nursing career. I personally know her from her current role as a case manager at UnityPoint Hospital,” said Cristal Moreland, who nominated Powell for the award. “Cindy always strives to do the best for her patients.”

Powell received her bachelor’s of science in nursing in 1975 from Marycrest College in Davenport and worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics until 1981. She moved to the Cedar Valley and has worked at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital ever since.

“My mom was a nurse, and I always knew I wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “I never really thought about any other career. There are so many facets of nursing. You’re not pigeonholed into one thing. There are so many avenues you can take.”

Powell would know. She has spent time working in many of those avenues. Her first nursing stint was in the operating room at UIHC in Iowa City. She then moved to Waterloo to work in the OR at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She also has worked in Allen’s general surgery department and the hospital’s wound clinic. Today, she’s a registered nurse case manager, helping patients with hospitalization discharge needs.

Each stint in her nursing career was a building block to her current role, she said.

“The OR and the wound clinic and general surgery introduced me to what brought the patient here. I have seen the continuation of their needs. I see somebody comes back from surgery and has so much pain, and I can help with that. It helps me to realize and sympathize and empathize more with patients.”

Now, as a case manager, “it has helped me see how different everybody’s lives are. Everything might not be fine,” she added. “It has helped me be a more empathetic nurse and human. It has opened my eyes to the struggles that people have and the ways we can help them.”

Those struggles can be numerous and significant for patients discharging from the hospital.

“We make sure they’re safe when they go home. We see every patient and evaluate to get an outline of their story at home. Who do they live with? Do they need a walker or crutches?

"A lot of patients have to go to skilled nursing after discharge. We find out their preference then call that place to see if it’s available and whether there’s (insurance) coverage. We make sure to get them transportation there. A good discharge plan keeps them safe and makes sure they have the resources they need.

“Social determinants of health are a huge follow-through for a patient,” she explained. “We need to look further than what they needed at the hospital. Some can’t afford antibiotics. We make sure they have them before they leave or have the means to get them. Lots of times people don’t want to say, ‘I don’t have money,’ and they go home and have to choose between their medications and food for their family.”

Moreland said Powell has gone above and beyond to help patients, often in ways that may seem small but have big impact, like finding clothing for patients who are discharged from a hospital stay.

“I have seen her go out of her way endless times for patients, their families and co-workers, from finding a set of crutches for someone who can’t afford them to bringing in clothing for someone in need,” Moreland said. “She truly is an inspiration for not only what a nurse should be, but an amazing person as well.”

Powell said it’s important to treat patients as human beings rather than a jumble of medical symptoms and discharge instructions.

Powell and her team also started a fund through their own personal contributions to make sure patients have needed assistive equipment – like canes, walkers or crutches – when they leave the hospital.

“Most insurances pay for assistive devices like a cane or walker, but some (patients) don’t have insurance. Through this fund they’re able to leave with what they need. It’s an important part of discharge planning that they have what they need when they leave. They’ll have a better outcome, and that’s what we aim for.”

In her off hours, Powell loves to spend time with family and friends. She has two children, two stepchildren and two grandchildren. She’s also a longtime volunteer at Columbus High School and loves to read and garden.

