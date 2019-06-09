Anthony Aldrich
Parents: Christina Glenn, Brian Glenn
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: animal ecology
Allison BecknerParents: Marty and Lynette Beckner
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: political science
Dawson BremnerParents: Dr. Rick and Tracie Bremner
School attending: Wheaton College, Illinois
Planned area of study: mathematics and computer science
Astoria ChaoParents: Lingyu Chai and Ken Chao
School attending: Washington University in St. Louis
Planned area of study: biochemistry, pre-medical track
Alex GlascockParents: Dan and Stacy Glascock
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: biomedical engineering
Randev GoonesekereParents: Nalin Goonesekere, Deepanee Samarakoon
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: mechanical engineering
Andrew MordParents: Sharon Mord, Jan Mord
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: aerospace engineering
Carter RothParents: John and Karen Roth
School attending: University of Arizona
Planned area of study: architecture
William SimsParents: Brian and Susan Sims
School attending: Brigham Young University
Planned area of study: aerospace engineering, with a music minor
Aliyan WarraichParents: Khawar Warraich, Fouzia Warraich
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: biochemistry, pre-medical track
Top students also included Anissa Forero, Duncan Meyer, Margaret Schafer and Demir Tuken.
