{{featured_button_text}}
Randev Goonesekere

Randev Goonesekere

Anthony Aldrich

Parents: Christina Glenn, Brian Glenn

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: animal ecology

Allison BecknerParents: Marty and Lynette Beckner

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: political science

Dawson BremnerParents: Dr. Rick and Tracie Bremner

School attending: Wheaton College, Illinois

Planned area of study: mathematics and computer science

Astoria ChaoParents: Lingyu Chai and Ken Chao

School attending: Washington University in St. Louis

Planned area of study: biochemistry, pre-medical track

Alex GlascockParents: Dan and Stacy Glascock

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: biomedical engineering

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Randev GoonesekereParents: Nalin Goonesekere, Deepanee Samarakoon

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: mechanical engineering

Andrew MordParents: Sharon Mord, Jan Mord

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: aerospace engineering

Carter RothParents: John and Karen Roth

School attending: University of Arizona

Planned area of study: architecture

William SimsParents: Brian and Susan Sims

School attending: Brigham Young University

Planned area of study: aerospace engineering, with a music minor

Aliyan WarraichParents: Khawar Warraich, Fouzia Warraich

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: biochemistry, pre-medical track

Top students also included Anissa Forero, Duncan Meyer, Margaret Schafer and Demir Tuken.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments