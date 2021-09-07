Will Katoski Drive be repaved? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: According to National Today, which tracks holidays around the world, Civic Holiday, which falls on the first Monday in August — Aug. 2 this year — strives to help foster the spirit of community among residents. It’s technically not what Canadians call a “statutory” holiday, and different parts of the country celebrate in different ways and under different names. For example, in Ottawa, it’s Colonel By Day — in honor of Lieutenant Colonel John By — who supervised the construction of Ottawa’s Rideau Canal. New Brunswick calls it New Brunswick Day, while it’s Simcoe Day in Toronto. John Graves Simcoe was the first lieutenant governor of Upper Canada. Some provinces and cities don’t celebrate at all.

Q: What is the reason for the coin shortage?

A: As we answered on July 21: Yet another problem we can chalk up to the coronavirus. According to a statement from the Federal Reserve: “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees.” And fewer coins came back from customers to banks, coin-sorting machines and cash registers as people have stayed home.