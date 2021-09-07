Will Katoski Drive be repaved? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Your Call the Courier questions answered
Q: Where are the casinos in Iowa?
A: Casinos in Iowa include: Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs; Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa; Casino Queen in Marquette; Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington; Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque; Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood; Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood near Sioux Falls, S.D.; Hard Rock in Sioux City; Harrah’s in Council Bluffs; Horseshoe Council Bluffs in Council Bluffs; Isle Casino in Bettendorf; Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo; Lakeside Hotel & Casino in Osceola; Meskwaki Casino in Tama; Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake; Prairie Meadows in Altoona; Q Casino in Dubuque; Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport; Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside; Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton; Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Emmetsburg. Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson; and WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan.
Q: Will Katoski Drive be repaved?
A: Katoski Drive from the Green Creek Bridge to Huntington Road is currently being reconstructed this summer. The portion of Katoski Drive from Huntington Road to Greenhill Road does not have a definitive date for construction at this time but it will continue to be evaluated for future work.
Q: On my calendar, Aug. 2 is a holiday in Canada. What is Civic Day?
A: According to National Today, which tracks holidays around the world, Civic Holiday, which falls on the first Monday in August — Aug. 2 this year — strives to help foster the spirit of community among residents. It’s technically not what Canadians call a “statutory” holiday, and different parts of the country celebrate in different ways and under different names. For example, in Ottawa, it’s Colonel By Day — in honor of Lieutenant Colonel John By — who supervised the construction of Ottawa’s Rideau Canal. New Brunswick calls it New Brunswick Day, while it’s Simcoe Day in Toronto. John Graves Simcoe was the first lieutenant governor of Upper Canada. Some provinces and cities don’t celebrate at all.
Q: What is the reason for the coin shortage?
A: As we answered on July 21: Yet another problem we can chalk up to the coronavirus. According to a statement from the Federal Reserve: “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees.” And fewer coins came back from customers to banks, coin-sorting machines and cash registers as people have stayed home.
Q: In regards to Reed Avenue in Tripoli, when are they going to start paving it?
A: According the the Bremer County Engineer’s Office, the contractor has full discretion as to when they begin work on the project. The pre-construction meeting was scheduled for Aug. 31 and the late start date on the contract is Sept. 6, so work was likely to begin sometime between those dates. Contact the engineer’s office for more details on the project.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.