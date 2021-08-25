Will Cedar Falls spray for mosquitoes this year? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: Yes. As we’ve reported in the past, Morrissey is a graduate of Columbus High School.

Q: Why aren’t you covering the crisis at the border?

A: We’ve printed many articles about the influx of immigrants the southern border, including items on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to send Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas to help with humanitarian efforts and act to help conduct high visibility patrols.

Q: You stated that Dysart Road was not under construction. It actually is, five miles north of Dysart and will not be open until mid-November.

A: Sorry, our mistake. We were looking at Dysart Road in Black Hawk County. Apparently there is a closure in Benton County on V37 Dysart Road 2 miles south of Hickory Hills Park entrance.

Q: I heard the Hippodrome and some other buildings at the Cattle Congress are going to be torn down. Why is this? Can’t they be saved by the historical society?