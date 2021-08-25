Will Cedar Falls spray for mosquitoes this year? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: The construction on West Fourth Street near Shaulis is going very slow. When is it expected to finish?
A: Nov. 1, weather permitting.
Q: How many accidents have been reported on the intersection of Byron Avenue and West Ninth streets?
A: In the last 5½ years there have been five reported accidents at this intersection – three property damage only, one minor injury crash and one possible/unknown injury crash, according to Sandie Greco of the city’s traffic operations department.
Q: Why has it taken over a year to complete the sewer substation project on San Marnan and Kimball?
A: The contractor of this project experienced difficulty with the boring of the new force main under Hammond Avenue. This required a city executed change order and new means and methods to complete the work. In addition, supply chains for materials vital to this project were delayed due to COVID-19 shutdowns, according to Brian Bowman of waste management services.
Q: Will Cedar Falls be spraying for mosquitoes this year?
A: No, Cedar Falls will not. The city has not sprayed for mosquitoes in over 30 years.
Q: Is the Pat Morrissey that is on the Waterloo City Council the same Pat that is wanting to change the name of Waterloo Columbus?
A: Yes. As we’ve reported in the past, Morrissey is a graduate of Columbus High School.
Q: Why aren’t you covering the crisis at the border?
A: We’ve printed many articles about the influx of immigrants the southern border, including items on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to send Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas to help with humanitarian efforts and act to help conduct high visibility patrols.
Q: You stated that Dysart Road was not under construction. It actually is, five miles north of Dysart and will not be open until mid-November.
A: Sorry, our mistake. We were looking at Dysart Road in Black Hawk County. Apparently there is a closure in Benton County on V37 Dysart Road 2 miles south of Hickory Hills Park entrance.
Q: I heard the Hippodrome and some other buildings at the Cattle Congress are going to be torn down. Why is this? Can’t they be saved by the historical society?
A: The National Cattle Congress is in the early planning stages of possible renovations to the fairgrounds. “We’re looking at major changes here, a pretty big overhaul that will benefit Waterloo,” according to Jim Koch, NCC general manager. There is no timeline at this point, officials are still open to input, and plans could include restoring and refurbishing some buildings. “We’ll always keep the history in mind,” Koch said. The idea of re-imagining the fairgrounds was presented at the city’s SPARK Waterloo event June 8.
Q: Who can you contact to get speed bumps installed on your street?
A: If you believe a speed hump is warranted in a certain location, contact Waterloo Traffic Operations to get details on the process required before the City Council can vote on whether to install one.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.