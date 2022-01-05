Why is it so hard to find a COVID test? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I have to get tested regularly for COVID for my work and it seems like over the last four months it’s getting worse and worse. Today I called to get tested and they told me it would be next week sometime. Why is it so hard to get tested now?

A. Since the advent of the omicron variant of the coronavirus across the U.S., new COVID-19 cases have tripled in the past two weeks (as of Jan. 4) to more than 480,000 a day, the highest level on record. The United States reported over 1 million new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, setting a global record for a single-day total. That surge has spurred a rush by many Americans to get tested. That rush has created a shortage of tests and a backlog for those seeking appointments to get tested. The Biden administration has promised to distribute 500 million free at-home tests, but it remains unclear when those tests will be available. Before omicron, the delta variant had produced a smaller but significant wave of new cases in the U.S. beginning in mid-summer. That also strained testing capabilities, coming after many states, including Iowa, scaled back testing as the vaccines seemed to be beating back the pandemic.

Q. I would like to know what the answer was to the Dec. 30 Jumble.

A. The answers: INNOU = UNION; GSYOG = SOGGY; LOWHOL = HOLLOW; NCRAYA = CANARY. The answer to the cartoon question: They passed out water at the marathon so the runners could: UO GG HL CNA = CHUG ALONG.

Q. Are Christmas trees going to be picked up curbside in Waterloo this year, and if so when?

A. This year's Christmas tree pickup will be Jan. 10-14 and Jan. 18-21. Jan. 17 is a holiday, so pickup for that day will be delayed one day to Jan. 18. Residents should put real trees only curbside by 6 a.m. on their garbage day. Trees larger than 6 feet need to be cut in half. Trees must be free of all light strings, ornaments, tinsel, etc., and cannot be flocked with fake snow.

Q. Why at restaurants do the cook and the waitress not have to wear masks?

A. Gov. Kim Reynolds in May signed a bill prohibiting cities, counties and schools from mandating masks. Business owners, however, may still choose to require employees and customers to wear face coverings. So it’s up to individual businesses to decide if employees or customers be required to wear masks.

Q. In the Sunday, Jan. 2, paper you had a story about the tiniest set of twins ever born. Who holds the record for the largest set of twins ever born?

A. According the “The Guinness Book of World Records,” the largest set of twins ever was born to Mary Ann Haskin of Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Feb. 20, 1924, with a combined weight of 27 pounds, 12 ounces.

Q. Did sports announcer Jim Nantz ever play any college or pro football, and if so who did he play for?

A. Nantz never played college or professional football, but he was on the golf team when he attended the University of Houston in Texas. In high school, he was co-captain of the basketball team and co-captain and number one player on the golf team. In addition to his current gig providing play by play for NFL football games on CBS, Nantz has anchored CBS' coverage of the Masters Tournament since 1989. He has also covered college football and basketball for the Tiffany Network.

