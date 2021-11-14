Why is Cedar Falls remodeling City Hall instead of building a parking ramp? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Has there been any evidence uncovered that communist China is the source for all of North Korea’s sudden expertise in ballistic missiles?

A: It depends who you ask. Some intelligence commentators have speculated North Korea’s missile launches are likely supported by Chinese technology and expertise. Some experts say China sees North Korea’s nuclear missile threat as a means to dissolve the U.S.–South Korean alliance, thus creating Korean reunification under an authoritarian North Korean regime. But most members of the Chinese expert community strongly oppose accepting a nuclear-armed North Korea, and China’s official policy is for an eventual denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Q: Why is Cedar Falls remodeling City Hall when a parking ramp a much greater priority?

A: Last month, City Council unanimously agreed to allocate time during a December goal setting session to explore the possibility of constructing a downtown parking ramp. At the same meeting, councilors voted 6-1 to move forward with the plans for the City Hall Remodeling Project, which staff argues is a priority because of the need to replace an outdated mechanical system.

Councilor Dave Sires was the only one to vote in opposition. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements are half the estimated cost of $4,576,787. In addition, staff also says it would like to re-purpose the section of the building where the police department used to be stationed, and hopes to create a more user-friendly space for citizens and one where employees can better perform their jobs.

Q: Did Ashley Hinson vote to pass the infrastructure bill?

A: U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against the $1-trillion infrastructure package the House passed Nov. 5. “I strongly support targeted investments in real infrastructure that will improve Iowans’ daily lives and keep our economy moving; but I strongly oppose going down Speaker Pelosi’s road to wasteful spending and tax hikes,” Hinson said in a statement Nov. 8.

Q: In what proportion do I combine baking powder and salt with all-purpose flour to create a self-rising flour?

A: Mix 1 cup all-purpose flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt to make self-rising flour.

Q: What became of the limousine that President Kennedy was shot in?

A: After the investigation into the shooting, the 1961 Lincoln was actually rebuilt as an armored vehicle with bullet-proof glass and was put back into the presidential fleet until 1977. Presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford rode in it, although President Johnson hated it and would only ride in it when no other car was available, according to a CBS News report. The limousine is now in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.

Q: What does the term “ball screen” mean in basketball?

A: It’s when an offensive player sets a screen for another offensive player who has the ball.

Q: How far does the International Space Station travel in five minutes?

A: It travels about 4.76 miles per second.

