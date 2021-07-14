Why did Cedar Falls High have graduation in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why don’t other City Council members back up Margaret Klein in calling for the resignation of the police chief?
A: Apparently they don’t agree with her, or if they do they do not want to say so publicly.
Q: Where can I donate used eyeglasses?
A: Walmart Vision Centers partners with the Lions Club to collect eyewear. Look for the blue and white Lions Club donation box. Goodwill partners with other nonprofits to provide low-income people with used eyeglasses.
Q: Why did Cedar Falls High have graduation in Waterloo?
A: Cedar Falls Community Schools’ spokeswoman Janelle Darst said when planning was underway COVID-19 protocols at the University of Northern Iowa, where commencement is normally held, would have required multiple graduation ceremonies. Young Arena was able to accommodate one ceremony.
Q: How many RAGBRAI participants have been fully vaccinated?
A: There is no requirement for vaccination, so there is no way of knowing how many riders will be vaccinated. According to organizers, RAGBRAI is recommending — not requiring — a few basic precautions: wearing masks “when social distancing is not possible” and “encouraging” towns along the route to promote outdoor dining at restaurants and bars. RAGBRAI will make hand sanitizer available at all vendor locations, in support vehicles that pick up tired riders, and for towns to use for entertainment venues and volunteers. It also will post “appropriate COVID-19 signage” at points along the ride where participants are likely to gather in large numbers.
Q: Is Linda Ronstadt dead?
A: Singer Linda Ronstadt is still with us, although she is retired from performing and recording. Born in 1946 in Tucson, Arizona, the 10-time Grammy winner turns 75 years old July 15.
Q: Why did Little Caesars go out of business on University?
A: There’s nobody there to ask. It could be related to the difficulties finding employees reported by restaurants around the nation since the pandemic began, or perhaps the rising popularity of food delivery services, which allow restaurants to cook for more customers from a single location.
Q: Why does the news media announce when a political candidate is gay?
A: It is not the media that “announces” that a candidate is gay, but the candidates themselves. Dealing with the sexual identity of political candidates is relatively new, and is not something the media has necessarily done well. Our guess is both candidates and the media don’t want to be perceived as “covering up” an issue that may be important to some voters. Reporters also must avoid overemphasizing something that has nothing to do with a person’s ability to do a job.
Q: How many species of bees do we have here in Waterloo?
A: According to a pamphlet to help identify and conserve bumble bees in Iowa available from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, there are 16 species of bumble bees in Iowa.
Q: When did the deadly tornado hit Charles City?
A: The tornado hit May 15, 1968, killing 13 people, injuring 450 others, destroying more than 300 homes and damaging thousands more.
