Why did Cedar Falls High have graduation in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Is Linda Ronstadt dead?

A: Singer Linda Ronstadt is still with us, although she is retired from performing and recording. Born in 1946 in Tucson, Arizona, the 10-time Grammy winner turns 75 years old July 15.

Q: Why did Little Caesars go out of business on University?

A: There’s nobody there to ask. It could be related to the difficulties finding employees reported by restaurants around the nation since the pandemic began, or perhaps the rising popularity of food delivery services, which allow restaurants to cook for more customers from a single location.

Q: Why does the news media announce when a political candidate is gay?

A: It is not the media that “announces” that a candidate is gay, but the candidates themselves. Dealing with the sexual identity of political candidates is relatively new, and is not something the media has necessarily done well. Our guess is both candidates and the media don’t want to be perceived as “covering up” an issue that may be important to some voters. Reporters also must avoid overemphasizing something that has nothing to do with a person’s ability to do a job.

Q: How many species of bees do we have here in Waterloo?