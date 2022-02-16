Why are people allowed to smoke outside Young Arena? Your Call the Courier questions answered (copy)

Q: If smoking isn’t allowed on public property, why isn’t it enforced in the Young Arena parking lot?

A: In accordance with the Iowa Smokefree Air Act, smoking is allowed in public parking lots. Smoking is not permitted near entrances to the arena.

Q: Why did the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center cancel “Madagascar The Musical” for March 27?

A: GBPAC Marketing Manager Chris Hale said, “The performance of ‘Madagascar The Musical’ was canceled a few weeks back and the unfortunate news was communicated directly to our patrons. The cancellation was out of our control; their national tour this spring was actually canceled.”

Q: I would like to know why there are two “Jeopardy” game shows on every day.

A: Because it’s a popular show that gets good ratings. The edition of “Daytime Jeopardy” that airs at 3 p.m. weekdays on KWWL TV is a recent rerun, while the 4 p.m. edition is the latest syndicated episode.

Q: How old is Sen. Susan Collins?

A: Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is 69. Collins was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996.

Q: When will “Pit Bulls and Parolees” return to Animal Planet?

A: “Pit Bulls & Parolees” will return, but after 17 seasons on Animal Planet, the reality series is moving to Discovery Channel. Season 18 premieres on Discovery Channel at 7 p.m. April 3.

Q: Is it true Fauci spent $100 million to buy beagles to be experimented on?

A: According to FactCheck.Org, “Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which has provided grants for medical studies using the dogs as test subjects. But the NIAID denied funding one particular project (conducted in Tunisia) in which sedated beagles had their heads placed in mesh cages so sand flies could bite them. The National Institutes of Health says “animals used in federally-funded research are protected by laws, regulations, and policies to ensure the smallest possible number of subjects and the greatest commitment to their welfare.”

Q: I was wondering what ever happened with the lawsuit between Waterloo Schools and the insurance company on the replacement of Lowell School?

A: The trial is set for September. Waterloo Community Schools and defendant Employers Mutual Casualty Company of Des Moines are currently in the discovery phase of the legal process.

Q: Why can’t the city of Raymond let the citizens know what’s going on with the recycling bins that used to be by City Hall?

A: Mayor Gary Vick responds: “We did let them know. We posted it on the Raymond city page on Facebook, and also posted a council agenda at the post office and City Hall. Nobody showed up to the council meeting to express objections. Council meetings are on the first and third Monday of the month.”

Q: Were the patches worn on the uniforms of the University of Northern Iowa track athletes recently in memory of the 40th anniversary of Stacy Miller’s death?

A: Yes. Stacy Lynne Miller, 19, died Oct. 17, 1981, after a two-vehicle crash near Grundy Center. She was a member of the University of Northern Iowa cross country team and was a passenger in a UNI van that was en route to Des Moines for a cross country meet when the accident occurred.

