Why are leaves already falling from the trees? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Can deer ticks survive in mowed grass?
A. Because ticks are sensitive to dry conditions and do not thrive in short vegetation, they are seldom a problem in well-maintained lawns.
Q. Where is the new Aldi in Cedar Falls being built and when will it open?
A. Aldi, a German-owned discount supermarket chain, plans to build a two-story, 20,288-square foot location on around 4.5 acres on Brandilynn Boulevard in Cedar Falls between Blain’s Farm and Fleet and Walmart. Aldi's website does not yet list an expected opening date.
Q. Where are the casinos in Iowa?
A. Casinos in Iowa include: Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs; Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa; Casino Queen in Marquette; Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington; Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque; Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood; Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood near Sioux Falls, S.D.; Hard Rock in Sioux City; Harrah's in Council Bluffs; Horseshoe Council Bluffs in Council Bluffs; Isle Casino in Bettendorf; Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo; Lakeside Hotel & Casino in Osceola; Meskwaki Casino in Tama; Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake; Prairie Meadows in Altoona; Q Casino in Dubuque; Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport; Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside; Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton; Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Emmetsburg. Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson; and WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan.
Q. What happened to Josh Christensen that used to be on KCRG.
A. Christensen posted on Facebook in June that he was let go for financial reasons. "Today I received the hard news that I was let go by KCRG after 8 1/2 years," he posted. He went on to thanks many of his former colleagues at what he called his dream job.
Q. Have there been any West Nile virus cases this summer?
A. West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported to CDC ArboNET from the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Texas. There has been one confirmed case of human infection in Iowa.
Q. I get DirecTV and I no longer get Channel 12 which is IPTV. Wondering why?
A. You may have a problem with how your channel selection is set up on your remote. DirecTV is still carrying IPTV on channel 12.
Q. How long will construction last on Dysart Road and East Shaulis?
A. Dysart Road is not under construction. Shaulis Road from Sink Creek Bridge to U.S. Highway 218 will be under construction until November, weather permitting.
Q. Why are leaves falling already from the trees? Is it due to the drought?
A. Most trees drop leaves when they undergo drought stress. Many trees are experiencing yellowing leaves, leaf scorch, and some early leaf drop due to dry conditions this summer.