Why are leaves already falling from the trees? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What happened to Josh Christensen that used to be on KCRG.

A. Christensen posted on Facebook in June that he was let go for financial reasons. "Today I received the hard news that I was let go by KCRG after 8 1/2 years," he posted. He went on to thanks many of his former colleagues at what he called his dream job.

Q. Have there been any West Nile virus cases this summer?

A. West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported to CDC ArboNET from the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Texas. There has been one confirmed case of human infection in Iowa.

Q. I get DirecTV and I no longer get Channel 12 which is IPTV. Wondering why?

A. You may have a problem with how your channel selection is set up on your remote. DirecTV is still carrying IPTV on channel 12.

Q. How long will construction last on Dysart Road and East Shaulis?

A. Dysart Road is not under construction. Shaulis Road from Sink Creek Bridge to U.S. Highway 218 will be under construction until November, weather permitting.

Q. Why are leaves falling already from the trees? Is it due to the drought?