Who owns Natural Grocers in Cedar Falls? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Will June 19 – Juneteenth – be observed as a federal holiday this year?

A: Yes. In June, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday. Beginning in 2022, the Postal Service will recognize Juneteenth as a holiday eligible to full-time and part-time career employees. This year June 19 falls on a Sunday, which means the federal government and Federal Reserve Banks and branches will be closed the following Monday, June 20, 2022.

Q: Whole Foods is owned by Amazon. Who owns Natural Grocers in Cedar Falls? Who is going to own the Rooted Carrot in Cedar Falls?

A: The Natural Grocers business was founded in 1955 as a door-to-door sales operation by Margaret and Philip Isely. They opened the first Vitamin Cottage store in Lakewood, Colorado, in 1963. Beginning in 2008, Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers phased in a name change to Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to emphasize that groceries is its primary business. The company made its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012, listed by the symbol NGVC. Kemper Isely has been the co-president and director since 1998. According to its website, Rooted Carrot is a food co-op: “Food Co-ops work differently than regular grocery stores. Co-ops are owned by the members, who purchase a share in the co-op and become member-owners.”

Q: Are you going to be publishing your puzzle book in the paper in the future, or is that going to be online?

A: The puzzle books will continue to be in The Courier. The last one appeared Jan. 9.

Q: When will the bike trail that is closed from Fletcher Avenue to University Avenue be open and when will the bridges be repaired?

A: The city of Waterloo Engineering Department is asking for funding in FY23 that starts after July 1, 2022. If the City Council approves the funding, construction would start sometime in the fall of 2022.

Q: I have a box of over 100 wrapped, unused insulin needles. I was wondering if there is anywhere in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area where I could donate them?

A: There is an ACE-SAP free clinic at the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls that may take them — call (319) 235-9358 to coordinate a drop-off or request more information. Otherwise, there are online resources that take such donations: Try SafeNetRx at safenetrx.org/individual-donation.

Q: Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman wants to ban books in schools. Can you list a few of these books that he is opposed to so I can read them and make up my own mind if they are suitable?

A: Chapman first posted to social media about banning books he characterizes as “obscene” after a Johnston school district meeting he attended where a committee reviewed two controversial, award-winning books that deal with race: “The Hate U Give,” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” In 2015, Waterloo pulled “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” from the shelves of all its middle schools.

