Who is Jim Crow of Jim Crow laws? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: On “Let’s Make a Deal” there is a gentleman named Cat Gray, and on “The Price is Right” there is a George Gray. Are they brothers?

A: Cat Gray is a musical director on the CBS daytime revival of “Let’s Make a Deal.” George Gray is the announcer on “The Price is Right.” They are not related.

Q: Did the government pay for the construction of the Vietnam Wall and the Korean War Memorial?

A: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial was established by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization incorporated on April 27, 1979, by a group of veterans led by Jan C. Scruggs. More than $8 million was raised from private sources for construction of the wall. The VVMF continues as a nonprofit raising funds for upkeep of The Wall and to promote healing and education about the impact of the Vietnam War. The Korean War Veterans Memorial was designed and financed by private contributions and erected under the auspices of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Advisory Board composed of Korean War veterans appointed by President Reagan. That group also continues to raise money for the memorial and remembrance of Korean War veterans. The memorial cost $18.1 million to build, and by law, none of that money could come from the United States government.

Q: How many years was Tom Netherton with the “Lawrence Welk Show” and was he a veteran?

A: After enlisting in the Army during the Vietnam War, Netherton was stationed in Panama, serving as a 2nd lieutenant. Netherton later joined the Lawrence Welk show cast in 1973 and appeared regularly from 1973 to 1982.

Q: I was wondering if the character Steve on “Petticoat Junction” could really sing?

A: Actor Mike Minor played played Steve Elliott on “Petticoat Junction” in seasons four through seven (1966–70). He really could sing. He began voice lessons in 1953 at the age of 13, and he was a nightclub singer before becoming a television actor.

Q: Do Sen. Charles Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Ashley Hinson think Joe Biden won the free and fair election?

A: Yes. Grassley’s office responds: “Sen. Grassley has long acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president under our Constitution, and promised to work with him on areas where they agree.” When Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, Ernst acknowledged the transfer of power “to a new presidential administration, a sacred tradition of our democracy.” She later stated: “On January 20th, I joined my colleagues on the front steps of the Capitol for the inauguration of our forty-sixth president, Joe Biden.” Hinson’s office responds: Yes, Congresswoman Hinson voted to certify the election and has worked to promote confidence in Iowa’s free and fair election system.”

Q: Could you please tell me who Jim Crow is, or what he is, that President Biden is always talking about?

A: Jim Crow laws were a collection of state and local statutes that legalized racial segregation and discrimination. They were named for a Black minstrel show character.

Q: Could you print or give us the address to contact former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

A: The best we can do is this: Trinity Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 316, Fort Worth, Texas 76161-3160.

