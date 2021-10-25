Who do I call to report EBT fraud? Your Call the Courier questions answered

EDITOR’S NOTE: An answer to a question in Wednesday’s Courier stated that the only Country Kitchen franchise in Iowa is in Stuart, a town in Guthrie County. A reader called in to note there is a Country Kitchen in Marion. Greg Semelroth of Café by Country Kitchen in Marion, at 699 Seventh Ave., confirms the restaurant is a Country Kitchen franchisee.

Q: How many U.S. citizens died from the flu in the last two years vs. who died from the COVID virus.

A: According to Scientific American, the U.S. saw about 700 deaths from influenza during the 2020–2021 season. In comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were approximately 22,000 U.S. deaths in the prior flu season and 34,000 deaths the year before that. Scientists attribute the steep drop in flu cases to measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID. COVID has caused more than 736,000 U.S. deaths since its advent in the United States in February 2020.

Q: I heard Kamala’s Harris’ husband referred to as “the first gentleman.” Is that his correct title?

A: Douglas Craig Emhoff is married to the 49th vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris. The first-ever husband of a vice president, Emhoff is the first “second gentleman” in American history, although Harris has said she will continue to call him “honey.”

Q: Who do I call to report EBT fraud?

A: To report food stamp fraud in Iowa, call (800) 831-1394; (877) 347-5678; or email: Investigations@dia.iowa.gov.

Q: How can I obtain a Farmer’s Almanac?

A: The Farmers’ Almanac is available online or at your favorite grocery store, drug store, bookstore, and retail store. According to the company’s website, it can be found at Tractor Supply Stores, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Dollar General (Special Edition), Books-A-Million, Mills Fleet Farms, Jewel Osco, Hy-Vee Food Stores and Walgreens.

Q: What has been the rate of inflation in the last two years?

A: The rate of inflation was 2.4% in 2019, 1.4% in 2020 and the current year-over-year inflation rate (2020 to 2021) is now 5.25%.

Q: What is the No. 1 rated electric car in America?

A: According to US News and World Report rankings for 2021, the top five electric vehicles that start at under $30,000 are Honda Accord Hybrid, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, the 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid and the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. According to Car & Driver, the best-selling models are the Tesla Model Y (76,429 units sold, base price: $41,190), Tesla Model 3 (51,510 units sold, base price: $38,690), Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV (20,288 units sold, base price: $37,495), Ford Mustang Mach-E (12,975 units sold, base price: $43,995), and the Nissan Leaf (7729 units sold, base price: $32,620).

Q: Where can I take plastic bags to be recycled?

A: Many local retail stores recycle plastic bags in take-back bins. Stores like Hy-Vee, Walmart, Target and Lowe’s accept plastic bags, although you may want to check with individual stores to see whether they are accepting plastic bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.

