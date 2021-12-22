Where does the electricity come from at car charging stations? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: How is it legal for someone to use my name and phone number to scam someone? I got a call from Texas today, angry, that I was calling them.

A: Scam artists can use technology to show a different person’s caller ID when making calls, a process known as “spoofing.” Under the Federal Truth in Caller ID Act of 2009, using caller ID spoofing to defraud someone is a crime. Experts advise if your number is being used in spoofing calls, record a voicemail message explaining that your phone number has been spoofed and scammers are using it without your permission.

Q: Why are the senators from Iowa against prosecuting the people responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol?

A: Sen. Chuck Grassley, ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to “treat all forms of domestic extremism equally.” Grassley questioned the Department of Justice’s approach to prosecutions of rioters. More than half of all Portland riot cases were or will be dismissed, but more than 400 defendants were charged in the Capitol riot. Grassley strongly condemned the riot and President Trump’s role in inciting it in the immediate wake of the attack. But in October, Grassley stood on stage with Trump in Des Moines and happily accepted his endorsement. Similarly, in the days after the violence, Joni Ernst published an editorial in the Des Moines Register stating: “To say I’m saddened by what happened is an understatement. I’m furious. This is not the America that I know, that I love, and that I fought for.” Yet in May, Ernst joined Grassley and nearly all Senate Republicans in voting to block an independent and nonpartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 riot.

Q: Where does the electricity actually come from at electric car charging stations?

A: Most electric charging stations get their power from the grid, but not all electricity is generated by fossil fuels alone. In Iowa for instance, in 2020 MidAmerican delivered 83.6% of its Iowa customers’ energy needs using renewable sources, mostly wind. Some charging stations are solar powered, and advocates of electric cars envision a future where more and more of the electricity powering cars comes from renewable sources.

Q: I was wondering if anyone has a sure-fire remedy to get fog off of headlights?

A: There are a variety of commercial products available online and at retail stores to restore headlights by companies like Rain X and 3M. Some online advice sites recommend toothpaste and baking soda as effective cleansers for unfogging headlights. Both products are abrasive enough to take off the fog without scratching or damaging the headlights.

Q: How many suicides are known to have happened because of COVID?

A: According to the Suicide Prevention Research Center: Data from previous epidemics suggest suicide rates may initially appear to decrease during epidemics but may increase thereafter. A systematic review of suicide data from 21 countries and areas within countries found suicide rates did not increase during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

