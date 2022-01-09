Where does Sen. Charles Grassley stand on the Jan. 6 insurrection? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What does Sen. Charles Grassley think about the insurrection?

A: “Jan. 6 was a difficult day for those of us who work in the Capitol,” Grassley said last week in a statement provided to the Des Moines Register. “I was there and experienced it first-hand. I believe we need to focus on issues that bring our country together, not tear us apart.” That’s a big change from his statement the day after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, when he said: “Everyone must take responsibility for their destructive actions yesterday, including the president. As the leader of the nation, the president bears some responsibility for the actions that he inspires — good or bad. Sadly, yesterday he displayed poor leadership in his words and actions, and he must take responsibility.”

Q: Will they consider plowing the Highway 63 bike trail like they used to since nobody skis on it? Cedar Falls is clearing biking trails, and this is a popular path for many residential neighborhoods.

A: Waterloo Leisure Services does not remove snow from most recreational trails unless they also function as a sidewalk for a roadway or are a primary path to/from a school. There are no plans to remove snow from this trail. On a related note, this trail is closed from Fletcher Avenue to University Avenue due to two bridges that have failed.

Q: When code enforcement issues more than one citation to a person to clean up their yard, do they ever follow up? My neighbor has let their back yard look like a landfill for over two years.

A: The city of Waterloo replies: Yes, we do follow up. The court process can take between one to three months depending on scheduling of arraignment and trial. The properties that do not comply with court orders are referred out for cleanup. Once the property is cleaned up, if the resident begins to repeat the offense(s) the process has to start over.

Q: When is “Dr. Jeff, Rocky Mountain Vet” coming back on Animal Planet?

A: According to the web site Tonight’s TV: Animal Planet has yet to be officially renew “Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet” for season eight. There is no release date scheduled for the new season. This does not mean the series has been canceled. The show may be on a break and the next season has not been announced or scheduled yet.

Q: For those who do not have internet access, what is the mailing address for entering the logo contest?

A: The Courier is not accepting submissions via mail and has moved to only online submissions for contests. If you do not have internet access, you could use a computer at the library to submit your answers.

Q: In the Jan. 5 Courier, there is an editorial headlined “Don’t let the FAA ground 5G” that is not attributed to anyone. Who was responsible for that article?

A: The editorial was written by the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

