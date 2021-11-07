Where can you dispose of walnuts? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When someone does their last will and testament, do they need two witnesses to validate it?

A: In general, yes. We are not attorneys and advise consulting a lawyer in all individual cases, but according to the Iowa State Bar Association, for a will to be legally valid in Iowa, it must be (1) in writing, (2) signed by the person making the will, (3) declared by the person making the will to be his or her will, and (4) witnessed by two competent witnesses who must sign in the presence of the person making the will. The formal requirements of making a will must be strictly followed or Iowa courts will not recognize it as valid.

Q: Where can you dispose of walnuts?

A: In Waterloo, small amounts can be tossed in your curbside yard waste cart, but there is a 200 pound limit. Small amounts also may be taken to the yard waste disposal site at 2745 Independence Ave. through Nov. 30. The site is open to Waterloo residents only. In Cedar Falls similar rules apply. Small amounts can be tossed in your curbside yard waste cart, but because of the 250 pound weight restriction it should not be more than half filled. The transfer station at 1524 State St. accepts small quantities of yard waste daily during normal operations from April through December.

Q: When a product doesn’t do what it claims it will, who do you report them to?

A: Your first step should be to contact the store or manufacturer directly to try to correct problems. If that fails, you can consult the Office of the Iowa Attorney General, which acts as a state consumer protection agency. Write to Iowa Office of the Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division, 1305 E. Walnut St., Des Moines 50319, call (888) 777-4590, or email consumer@ag.state.ia.us.

Q: What is the difference between Chapter 9 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy?

A: Chapter 9 gives municipalities — cities, towns, townships, school districts — protection from creditors while repayment plans are negotiated. Chapter 11 involves reorganization of a filer’s business affairs and assets and is generally filed by corporations.

Q: In the 1950s or 1960s, did Iowa have a speed limit law?

A: According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there was a 35-mph speed limit during World War II to conserve rubber and gasoline. Apart from that, drivers usually were instructed to maintain “reasonable and proper” speeds. In 1957, a 60-mph nighttime limit was established. In 1959, a 75-mph daytime and 65-mph nighttime limit was set on interstates. The limits of primary roads were set at 70 during the day and 60 at night. On secondary roads, the “reasonable and proper” rule applied but was not to exceed 60 from sunrise to sunset and was not to exceed 50 after dark. The next change didn’t come until 1974, when the 55-mph limit was set for energy conservation.

Q: Which is best for putting newspaper articles in scrapbooks, glue or tape?

A: The Scrapbook Preservation Society says to use glue, not tape. They recommend using water-soluble glue and glue sticks rather than liquid glue. Don’t use more than necessary to keep articles on the page.

