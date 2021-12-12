Where can I dispose of old AA batteries? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: How much money does the U.S. spend per person on education versus the top five countries in the world?

A: According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2017 the United States spent $14,100 per full-time equivalent student on elementary and secondary education. At the postsecondary level that year, the U.S. spent $34,500 per FTE student. Expenditures for both were in the top five of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member countries. The other top spenders on elementary and secondary education and their amounts were Luxembourg ($21,900), Austria ($15,600), Norway ($15,600) and Iceland ($14,000). On postsecondary education, other top spenders were Luxembourg ($53,800), United Kingdom ($29,300), Sweden ($26,500) and Canada ($25,700). Find more information online at nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator/cmd.

Q: In the story about the Lou Henry instructor from the University of Northern Iowa on apology and forgiveness, none of the teachers were masked in the photo. Is this normal strategy for Waterloo Schools?

A: After a federal judge halted implementation of a state law banning school mask mandates in September, the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools worked collaboratively to create metrics based on the county rate of spread and COVID-19 related absences in individual elementary buildings to determine when face coverings will be required. During weeks that a mask mandate hasn’t been implemented students and staff are not required to wear face coverings. Although teachers in the photo weren’t masked, there were some people Courier staff saw at Lou Henry Elementary School that day who were wearing masks.

Q: I have a bunch of old AA batteries. Where can I dispose of them? Can they go in the trash?

A: Regular alkaline, manganese and carbon-zinc single-use batteries of any size – AA, AAA, 9V, D-Cell and others – are now made of common metals deemed non-hazardous by the federal government. They can be tossed in the regular trash in all states except California. These are the batteries used in TV remotes, toys, flashlights, etc. If the battery is not rechargeable, it can be tossed. Rechargeable batteries — nickel metal hydride and nickel cadmium batteries, lithium-ion and small sealed lead acid batteries — must be recycled according to federal guidelines. For how to dispose of these batteries, contact the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission at (319) 296-2524 or wastetrac.org.

Q: Who is going to be the contractor to rebuild the library in Janesville?

A: “We don’t have that information yet,” said Library Director Lisa Biersner. As of early December, plans were being finalized with the architect so that the project could be put out to bid. The library will move from its current location at 227 Main St. to a larger building at 319 Main St. Renovation work is planned at the new site, which will be paid for with the help of a campaign still underway to raise $300,000. Go online to learn more about donating at janesville.lib.ia.us/news.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

