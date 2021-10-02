Where are the traffic cameras located in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When will University Avenue be completed?

A. The portion between Fletcher and Ansborough should be opened to traffic in the middle of October, weather permitting. There will be continued lane closures to allow for the completion of the enhancements (trees, landscaping, colored concrete, seeding, lighting).

Q. Fareway charges 5 cents for cans/bottles yet will not take them for redemption. What are they doing with all that money they are collecting?

A. Fareway responds: “Please know that distributors charge retailers, like Fareway, a deposit for each container. By law, retailers charge the customer a deposit. The distributor has the nickel owed to each customer, not Fareway. If a customer doesn’t return a container, the distributor keeps the nickel. Distributors keep millions of dollars annually in unredeemed deposits. Health authorities continue to advise that COVID-19 and other viruses are transmitted through respiratory droplets. The state of Iowa has not developed guidelines for safe in-store container redemption, despite our requests for them to do so. Fareway does contract with dozens of redemption centers around the state to accept cans and bottles on our behalf. Each location has a posting showing these nearby redemption centers. Additionally, we have partnered in many ways on alternative recycling options that benefit the communities we serve.

Q. What does the umbrella mean on all of Margaret Klein’s campaign signs?

A. Margaret Klein replies: “Five years ago when I began my campaign for council, my doctor told me to carry a sun shade. As time went on, people would honk if they saw my red umbrella. I have come to think of it as gentle protection. It is a symbol of what I offer the city: gentleness, safety, respect and fairness for all."

Q. When will the city of Waterloo start taking down the trees on Hammond Avenue by Home Depot?

A. According to the city of Waterloo forestry department, there are no tree removals planned on Hammond at this time.

Q. Where are the traffic cameras located in Waterloo?

A. New cameras were installed over the summer at the following intersections: Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues; San Marnan Drive and LaPorte Road; Franklin and East Fifth streets (southbound); Franklin and East Sixth streets (northbound); Mitchell Avenue and Washington Street; and Highway 218 and Broadway (north and southbound traffic). They join 13 existing cameras covering these six intersections: Highway 63 and Ridgeway Avenue; San Marnan Drive and Shoppers Boulevard; Parker and Broadway streets; Washington and West Sixth streets; Washington and West 11th streets: and Williston Avenue and Baltimore Street, as well as two mobile systems.

Q. On Sept. 19, my Sunday paper had no letters to the editor. Why is that?

A. Due to a space crunch that Sunday, the letters to the editor were moved to Monday’s Courier.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0