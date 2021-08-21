When will the road work at Crossway and Midway be done? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. You have not printed any stories on the Field of Dreams nor the Cubs' schedules. Why aren’t you covering any of this?
A. We don’t know what newspaper you’ve been reading, but it hasn’t been The Courier. More than half of the Sports cover, page B1, on Thursday, Aug. 12, was devoted to stories and photos previewing the Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and the White Sox at Dyersville’s Field of Dreams. On Friday, Aug. 13, the centerpiece story and photo on page A1 was devoted to the scene at the game, while the entire Sports cover, page B1, was dedicated to stories and photos from that game. Those articles did mention that the Cubs will play at the Field of Dreams next year, reportedly against the the Red Sox and tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11.
Q. I read that former President Trump is criticizing President Biden for not following his plan. What was his plan exactly?
A. Trump over weekend said Biden should resign for his handling of the Afghan withdrawal. But a month earlier the former president released this statement: “I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they (Biden) couldn’t stop the process. 21 years is enough. They (Biden) couldn’t stop the process, they (Biden) wanted to but couldn’t stop the process.” And in an April 18 statement, Trump had this to say: “Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do,” and criticized Biden for not doing it sooner than Sept. 11. He also noted he had made early withdrawal inevitable by “pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out” and “reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops.”
Q. When will the road work at Crossway and Midway be complete?
A. As of Aug. 18, work on Crossway Avenue between Midway Drive and Progress Avenue is substantially complete and is now open to through traffic. Seeding is expected to be completed sometime during September.
Q. Who can I call to get seven dead trees removed at the Devonshire Park in Waterloo?
A. Contact the city Forestry Department at (319) 291-4370.
Q. If you have been fully vaccinated, will that protect you against West Nile virus or Lyme disease?
A. No.
Q. Who can I call regarding the intersection danger at University Avenue and Viking Road?
A. Contact the city of Cedar Falls Public Works Department, traffic operations, at 273-8629.
Q. Why did you stop printing the police logs?
A. The Courier now has an online interactive crime map at www.wcfcourier.com.
Q. What is being built by McDonalds on Viking Road?
A. The property owner has approved a new car wash at that location. Cedar Falls City Council approved the site plan in November.
Q. Why can’t I get KWWL on my TV without a window antenna?
A. Not knowing anything about your TV, your home or where you live, it’s a difficult question to answer. If you don’t have cable TV or a satellite provider, an antenna is generally required to get broadcast television reception.
