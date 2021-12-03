When will the REAL ID be required to fly? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is Young Arena open for walking?

A. According to the arena's website, walking hours are 7 to 9 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. There are no walking hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Walkers are asked to enter the arena through the lower level east entrance.

Q. When will the REAL ID be required to fly?

A. Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States, according to the federal Transportation Security Administration.

REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a star at the top of the card. For information on where to obtain a REAL ID, go to https://www.dhs.gov/real-id and click your state on the map. The site also outlines what is required in every state to get a REAL ID.

Q. I was wondering if the University of Iowa mascot Herky gets a scholarship or gets paid?

A. According to the University of Iowa's official Herky the Hawk website, all travel, hotel accommodations, per diem, practice apparel, shoes, uniforms, costumes and choreography expenses for Herky are provided by the University of Iowa Spirit Squad. In addition, scholarships are available to second, third and fourth year members of the Spirit Squad (of which Herky is a member), as well as a few financial need scholarships.

Q. Alter Steel owns the railroad spur that runs across Airline Highway in front of their business. When are they going to fix that? It’s tearing our cars apart.

A. This is a private crossing owned by Alter Metal Recycling. The railroad and the city of Waterloo have both contacted the company to let them know of complaints and that they should fix the crossing.

Q. On the overpass over Highway 63 on the north edge of downtown Waterloo: What are the pedestals on each corner of that railroad overpass? What are they going to be used for?

A. They are decorative columns. They will eventually include a backlit symbol of the city of Waterloo, similar to the ones on University Avenue.

Q. Can you print the recipe for Mr. Food's Apple Crumb Bake?

A. Fresh Apple Crumb Bake

2 (14-ounce) packages refrigerated apple slices (sweet or tart), about 8 cups

1 1/2 cups water

1 (18.25-ounce) package white cake mix

1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter, melted

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Coat a 9- by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Place apples in baking dish; pour water over apples.

3. In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, oatmeal, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Stir in melted butter until ingredients are thoroughly blended; mixture will be crumbly. Sprinkle over apples.

4. Bake 50 to 55 minutes.

Q. We have some locating flags on our property, because somebody is going to do some digging. Who is responsible for removing those flags?

A. The contractor will usually remove the flags once they have completed digging in the area.

