When will All In Grocers open in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Has former President Trump made an official announcement that he is running for president again?

A. Trump has not made an announcement yet, although he has dropped many broad hints and resumed campaign-style rallies like the one he held in Des Moines on Oct. 9. According to a recent report in the Washington Post, Trump was ready to announce a re-election bid, but for now was talked out of it by advisers concerned Democrats might use his announcement in their effort to frame the midterm elections around his candidacy, potentially boosting their own turnout and hampering his plans if Republicans fall short next year.

Q. Do transportation businesses, like Dollys, need their employees to be vaccinated?

A. Such businesses are not required to mandate vaccines.

Q. Are you sponsoring the 2021 Major Hoople football contest?

A. Unfortunately, no.

Q. Why do all fast food places put pickles on chicken sandwiches?

A. Because they’re delicious! One idea is pickle juice contains salt and helps carry moisture and flavor deep into the sandwich. Chick-fil-A claims it invented the fried chicken sandwich and pickles always have been part of the recipe. You can always ask that they leave the pickles off your sandwich, but as with all fast-food orders, your results may vary.

Q. I am hearing and seeing Amazon job opportunity ads in your paper and on the radio a lot lately, saying a new plant is opening up in Maple Grove. Where is Maple Grove?

A. Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a Twin Cities suburb northwest of Minneapolis.

Q. How old is CNN’s John King?

A. King is 58. He was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb.

Q. Why is your Celebration section so thin?

A. Celebrations items are submitted by our readers. The size of the section is dictated by the number of items received.

Q. Has Alec Baldwin ever served in the military?

A. No.

Q. Has Karen Fuller left KGAN?

A. Yes. On Sept. 17, Fuller told FTVLive, a website that tracks the TV news business: “I left on my own terms (this time!) and with the full support of GM Glen Callanan and ND Kristen Hamilton. I was offered a renewal negotiation, but the time was right for me to live with, and eventually care for, my 85-year old mother. She wanted to return to her home state of Arkansas, so we are here together, and I'm starting a new job out of TV News.” Fuller hasn't said anything on her social media and has not posted to her station-branded Twitter account since mid-August. Earlier in her career, Fuller sued Meredith’s KCTV in Kansas City in an age and discrimination lawsuit. The suit was settled before it headed to court.

Q. When is All In Grocers due to open?

A. The Waterloo City Council on Oct. 18 approved an extension that sets a final construction deadline for All-In Grocers of Dec. 31, 2022.

Q. Does Dr. Fauci still wear two masks?

A. It doesn’t appear so. In the most recent pictures we could find, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony looks like he's wearing only a single mask.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

