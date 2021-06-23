When is the College Hill Arts Festival? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When will the College Hill Arts Festival be held this summer?
A: The College Hill Arts Festival announced on its Facebook page May 1 that this year’s event was canceled due to uncertainty created by the COVID pandemic. The festival takes months of planning, and organizers could not predict what the COVID situation would be like for this summer’s exhibition, which had been scheduled for June 18-19. The CHAF plans to return next year on June 17-18, 2022.
Q: Do you have phone numbers for any of the farmers markets?
A: Here are the phone numbers found on the Facebook pages of local farmers’ markets:
- Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, (319) 291-2038.
- Cedar Falls Farmers Market, (319) 404-0372.
- Dunkerton Farmers Market, (319) 822-4247.
- Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge, Evansdale Farmers Market, Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Shiloh Baptist Church (319) 296-1840.
- College Hill Farmers Market, (319) 273-7883.
- Q: Who wrote the editorial saying “In Iowa, anything can be a school?”
A: It originally appeared in The Des Moines Register.
Q: When did Carters and OskKosh close in Cedar Falls and why did they close?
A: The children’s apparel and accessories retailer Carters announced in October it planned to close 25% of its brick-and-mortar stores, or about 200 locations. Carters owns OshKosh B’Gosh brands. Several business publications noted the COVID pandemic was a major factor in the closings.
Q: When traveling and the airline says it needs a negative COVID test, can I get that test done anywhere? I heard of someone traveling to Hawaii and they had to spend $250 for it to be done there, with their specialists.
A: If traveling internationally, you must get a COVID-19 test no more than three days before you return by air to the United States. You are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States. The order does not apply to air passengers flying within the U.S. or from a U.S. territory to a U.S. state.
Q: How can one sign up for a paper route?
A: We have a few daily and Sunday only routes available in Waterloo/Cedar Falls and the surrounding areas. For more information about each including earning potential and locations please contact Erica at (319) 291-1516.
Q: Where can we get a COVID-19 test when TestIowa closes?
A: All TestIowa sites will close by July 16 as the demand for testing has reached its lowest level in more than a year. The Iowa Department of Public Health and State Hygienic Lab are finalizing plans to provide free at-home test kits. More details will be provided in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided by health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites statewide.
Q: Can an employer ask you if you have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine?
A: Yes. Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 22 signed into law a bill barring government entities, private businesses and venues open to the public from requiring Iowans to present proof they’ve received COVID-19 vaccinations. The bill does not affect requirements employers place on employees.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.