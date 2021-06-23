When is the College Hill Arts Festival? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When traveling and the airline says it needs a negative COVID test, can I get that test done anywhere? I heard of someone traveling to Hawaii and they had to spend $250 for it to be done there, with their specialists.

A: If traveling internationally, you must get a COVID-19 test no more than three days before you return by air to the United States. You are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States. The order does not apply to air passengers flying within the U.S. or from a U.S. territory to a U.S. state.

Q: How can one sign up for a paper route?

A: We have a few daily and Sunday only routes available in Waterloo/Cedar Falls and the surrounding areas. For more information about each including earning potential and locations please contact Erica at (319) 291-1516.

Q: Where can we get a COVID-19 test when TestIowa closes?