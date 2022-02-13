What's going into the former Waffle Stop building in Cedar Falls? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What is going into the former Waffle Stop building on Rainbow Drive in Cedar Falls?

A: Radiance Chiropractic will be relocating from its Main Street office to the former Waffle Stop building at 904 Rainbow Drive in Cedar Falls, according to owner Abby Welsh. The space is being completely remodeled, and her team, which provides neurologically based chiropractic care, hopes to moves into its new, much larger home by March.

Q: Do you have any idea who might want a year’s worth of 2021 National Geographic magazines? They are all in excellent condition.

A: Unfortunately, the Waterloo Public Library is unable to accept this donation as National Geographic is one of the few titles that does not sell in the Friends Used Book Shop or during book sales. Perhaps a reader has some ideas?

Q: When are they going to repair Broadway in Waterloo out to Highway 57 in Cedar Falls?

A: Broadway Street in Waterloo from Airport Blvd. going east to the Highway 218 ramp will be overlaid this summer.

Q: When is Waterloo going to blacktop Broadway each side from the airport clear through downtown Waterloo into Franklin? The roads are like washboards.

A: Work on Broadway Street begins this summer.

Q: How many federal holiday there are and how much does this costs the taxpayers?

A: There are 11 federal holidays: New Year’s Day, Jan. 1; Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the third Monday of January; President’s Day, third Monday of February; Memorial Day, last Monday of May; Juneteenth, June 19; Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, first Monday of September; Columbus Day, second Monday of October; Veterans Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day, fourth Thursday of November; and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Several sources estimate every federal holiday costs taxpayers about half a billion dollars.

Q: On average, have there been more obituary deaths this year than in previous years?

A: At the end of 2020 there was a definite surge in obituaries. Sundays are the day The Courier publishes the most obituaries since there is no Saturday paper. On a typical Sunday over the past year there have been 20 or so obits each week. But in the last two months of 2020: Nov. 8, 2020, 36; Nov. 22, 2020, 44; Nov. 29, 2020, 39; Dec. 6, 2020, 37; Dec. 13, 2020, 36; Dec. 27, 2020, 33; Jan. 3, 2021, 30; Jan. 10, 2021, 33; For the rest of 2021, the only Sundays with 30 or more obituaries were July 25, 2021, 36; Oct. 10, 32; and Nov. 28, 2021, 31.

Q: Are there any area funeral homes that do the water cremation?

A: Alkaline hydrolysis, or aquamation, is a chemical process that uses a solution of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium hydroxide to reduce a body to components of liquid and bone. Iowa does not currently have any laws or regulations about alkaline hydrolysis, and it is not offered in the state.

Q: What do the flags “Let’s go, Brandon” and “Don’t Tread On Me” mean?

A: “Let’s go, Brandon” is a euphemism that many people in conservative circles use in place of saying, “F*** Joe Biden.” The Gadsden Flag was originally a product of the Revolutionary War that in recent years primarily has been used as a symbol by far-right groups and individuals.

