What year did Apollo 11 take off, and who was on board?? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Is someone who doesn’t get the COVID vaccine more likely to be a carrier of it?
A: Yes and no. Studies show fully vaccinated people are less likely to spread early variants of the virus to others. However, a fully vaccinated person can be an asymptomatic carrier and transmit the virus. And the more contagious delta variant is equally transmissible by vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday on CNN.
Q: Why are RFID tags needed on our trash cans?
A: RFID stands for radio frequency identification and is made up of tags and readers. The city of Waterloo is installing blue tags that connect to a database to allow drivers to scan garbage bins and mark off pick-ups as completed during their routes. The tags will help detect stolen garbage bins and allow the city analyze routes, mileage and how much fuel trucks are using, and improve route efficiency.
Q: Why doesn’t President Biden wear a wedding ring?
A: We couldn’t find an explanation as to why President Biden doesn’t wear a wedding ring, but it is a fairly common practice among politicians. Former President Trump didn’t wear a wedding ring, either, and clips from his television show “The Apprentice” also show him ringless. Biden didn’t wear a ring during his years as vice president, and neither did President Obama during most of his two terms.
Q: Do gas prices have anything to do with presidents?
A: Basically, no. The biggest factor influencing gasoline prices is underlying changes in the price of oil, something presidents have little control over. The price of oil collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people stopped traveling. As the pandemic has eased, oil demand is bouncing back and prices are rising. According to Forbes magazine, the average price during President Trump’s four-year term was very much in line with the second terms of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama until the COVID-19 pandemic sent prices reeling. President Trump did end up with the second-lowest four-year average of any president in the past 20 years.
Q: How many deaths have taken place at Adventureland since it opened for business and how did they die?
A: As far as we can determine, two. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died from injuries suffered when a boat carrying six people flipped over July 3 on the Raging River ride. In June 2016, employee Steve Booher, 68, was helping riders in and out of boats on the same ride when he was jerked off his feet as the ride began moving unexpectedly. Booher fell onto the conveyor belt about 3 feet below and became wedged between a boat and a concrete sidewall, where his head was repeatedly rammed.
Q: What year did Apollo 11 take off, and who were the astronauts on board?
A: Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy on July 16, 1969, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong, command module Pilot Michael Collins and lunar module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin. On July 20, the lunar module landed on the surface of the moon and Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the moon’s surface. The astronauts returned to Earth and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24.
