Q: Do gas prices have anything to do with presidents?

A: Basically, no. The biggest factor influencing gasoline prices is underlying changes in the price of oil, something presidents have little control over. The price of oil collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people stopped traveling. As the pandemic has eased, oil demand is bouncing back and prices are rising. According to Forbes magazine, the average price during President Trump’s four-year term was very much in line with the second terms of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama until the COVID-19 pandemic sent prices reeling. President Trump did end up with the second-lowest four-year average of any president in the past 20 years.

Q: How many deaths have taken place at Adventureland since it opened for business and how did they die?

A: As far as we can determine, two. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died from injuries suffered when a boat carrying six people flipped over July 3 on the Raging River ride. In June 2016, employee Steve Booher, 68, was helping riders in and out of boats on the same ride when he was jerked off his feet as the ride began moving unexpectedly. Booher fell onto the conveyor belt about 3 feet below and became wedged between a boat and a concrete sidewall, where his head was repeatedly rammed.