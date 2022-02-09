What is the time difference between Iowa and Beijing, China? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What is the time difference between Iowa and Beijing, China? And does China have multiple time zones?

A: Beijing is 14 hours ahead of U.S. Central Standard Time. Although China spans five geographical time zones, it has just one official time zone — Beijing time.

Q: How old is actor Will Smith?

A: Will Smith was born Sept. 25, 1968, making him 53 years old.

Q: How old are Vanna White and Pat Sajak, and what did they do before “Wheel of Fortune?”

A: Vanna White will be 65 years old Feb. 18. After “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Susan Stafford left in October 1982, White was selected as one of three substitute co-hosts. On Dec. 13, 1982, White became the regular hostess. Before that, she did some modeling and made her TV debut as a contestant on “The Price is Right” in the late ‘70s.

Pat Sajak was born Oct. 26, 1946, making him 75 years old. He served in the U.S. Army as a DJ during the Vietnam War for American Forces Vietnam Network. After his service, he was a weatherman for a Los Angeles TV station and an intermittent host of lesser-known game shows. He became host of “Wheel of Fortune” in 1981.

Q: How is the city of Hudson able to sell its municipal utility without taking bids from anyone other than MidAmerican?

A: HMEU was not required to put out a formal request for proposal, according to Hudson Mayor George Wessel. The entire process followed statutes as required by the Iowa Utilities Board, primarily Iowa Code 388.2A: Per trustees chair Dan Takle, MidAmerican Energy Company was the only company to make an offer. The sale was completed Jan. 21. Tackle noted the board of trustees determined that 100% of the sale proceeds remaining after payment of expenses related to the sale will be returned to HMEU rate payers in February.

Q: The planetarium show at the (Grout) museum was advertised as $6. When we went you have to also buy an admission to the museum for $12, making it $18. Why can’t the tickets be sold separately?

A: Grout Museum District Executive Director Billie Bailey responds: The $6 admission charge for the Norris Corson Family Planetarium helps the museum maintain the new, state-of-the-art space and ensure it will be here for the community to enjoy for years to come. The planetarium’s location, far removed from the ticket office, makes it impossible to distinguish those visiting the museum from those only going to the Planetarium. We are sorry for the confusion.

Museum memberships are a great way to receive free access to the planetarium and all district sites for an entire year. Most memberships pay for themselves within a few visits. To learn more about or to become a member visit gmdistrict.org/membership.

Q: Is the humane society still accepting cans?

A: Yes, says Cedar Bend Humane Society Kristy Gardner, “we are currently accepting cans and bottles. They can be dropped off outside the intake center at our ‘can cage.’”

Q: What birds are around this time of year? I have six small birds in my yard.

A: The most common winter birds found in Northeast Iowa include dark-eyed junco, goldfinch, blue jay, downy woodpecker, cardinal, chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-bellied woodpecker, white-breasted nuthatch, golden crowned kinglet and brown creeper.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

