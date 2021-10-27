What is the salary of Waterloo code enforcement officers? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Regarding the shooting on the movie set with Alec Baldwin, I heard that was the third shooting on that set. Is that true?

A: The New York Times reported that there were at least two earlier accidental gun discharges, citing three former crew members. According to the Los Angeles Times, a crew member who was alarmed by the misfires told a unit production manager in a text message, “We’ve now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe,” according to a copy of the message reviewed by the newspaper. Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins with a prop revolver gun, half a dozen camera crew workers walked off the set to protest working conditions.

Q: How can someone refuse a COVID vaccine under a religious exemption exactly?

A: According to NPR, whether an employer grants a religious exemption to a vaccination requirement is generally based on a judgment of the employee’s sincerely held religious belief — and whether the accommodation poses an undue hardship on the employer, or would present a direct threat to health and safety of others. First, employers may probe whether an employee’s religious belief is in fact sincere. They may ask questions about that employee’s vaccination history or church attendance. If the employer determines the belief is not sincere, it may deny the exemption request. But even if an employee’s religious belief is determined to be sincere, it’s the employer who decides what the reasonable accommodation will be. It does not have to be the accommodation requested by the employee.

Q: Is Waterloo going to do something with how rough Ridgeway is from Kimball to the Cedar Falls city limits?

A: Ridgeway Avenue from Kimball Avenue to Ansborough Avenue will be overlaid in 2022. Waterloo Public Works is currently patching Ridgeway Avenue from U.S. Highway 63 to Cedar Falls.

Q: I see cars parked the wrong way on Upton Avenue all the way. Isn’t that illegal?

A: Parking the wrong way on any street is illegal.

Q: Do Waterloo code enforcement officers work all year long? And what is their salary?

A: Code Enforcement works 12 months a year. There are four code enforcement officers. Their hourly rates are $20.40, $29.77, $29.10 and $33.48.

Q: What time does the local Courier office open?

A: The Courier opens at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Q: I am still not getting a Pulse. Who do I contact to get one?

A: The Pulse is distributed to non-Courier subscribers and/or Courier subscribers that are not six-day subscribers within our delivery area. The mailing list is updated monthly. If you think you should be receiving a Pulse but are not you can contact us at (319) 291-1533.

Q: What is Bernie Sanders contact phone number?

A: You can contact Sen. Bernie Sanders office at 332 Dirksen Building, Washington, D.C., 20510; phone: (202) 224-5141.

Q: What year was it that the UAW 838 signed the two-tier contract with John Deere?

A: That six-year labor agreement was signed in October 1997.

