What is an email? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is Best Buy closing, or going out of business?

A. Not that we can tell.

Q. How does Butler County recycle their Styrofoam?

A. Call the Butler County Solid Waste Commission in Allison at (319) 267-2070.

Q. What is an email?

A. Emails are messages distributed by electronic means from one computer user to one or more recipients via a network.

Q. What day did you publish a story about the farmer with the cow in his truck?

A. May 26 and May 30.

Q. Floyd County residents are going to court for the right to have the issue placed on the ballot if they can elect their supervisors by district. How many counties in Iowa get to do this?

A. Anyone in any county could start a petition drive to change the way they elect supervisors. To get the issue on the ballot, a group needs 10% of the turnout of registered voters from the last election.

Q. The corner of Ridgeway and West Ninth Street is very congested. Who can I contact to see if they can time the lights in a different manner?