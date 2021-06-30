What is an email? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What were the numbers of COVID positive cases six months ago vs. now in Black Hawk County?
A. On Dec. 30, there were 59 news cases of COVID in Black Hawk County and a seven-day average of 48 cases a day. On June 28, there were three new cases reported with a seven-day average of 14 cases per day.
Q. How much rain has Waterloo received this week?
A. According to Iowa State University’s Iowa Environmental Mesonet, as of Tuesday Waterloo had received nearly .9 of an inch of rain in June, with most of it -- .67 inches -- coming on June 20.
Q. How often does the Brain Busters book appear in the paper?
A. The Brain Busters puzzle book, which publishes in select Sunday editions, has published this year on Feb. 14, April 11, May 16 and June 13. It will publish again on July 11 and Aug. 15.
Q. Who owns Flirts Gentleman’s Club?
A. HAA LLC owns Flirts Gentleman’s Club and other properties in Waterloo occupied by bars and gentlemen’s clubs in Waterloo, including the buildings that house Risque Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street; Broken Record on West Fourth Street; former nightclub Icon Lounge on West Fourth Street; The Saloon on West Fourth Street; Dad’s Pub on La Porte Road; and Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street, county records show.
Q. Is Best Buy closing, or going out of business?
A. Not that we can tell.
Q. How does Butler County recycle their Styrofoam?
A. Call the Butler County Solid Waste Commission in Allison at (319) 267-2070.
Q. What is an email?
A. Emails are messages distributed by electronic means from one computer user to one or more recipients via a network.
Q. What day did you publish a story about the farmer with the cow in his truck?
A. May 26 and May 30.
Q. Floyd County residents are going to court for the right to have the issue placed on the ballot if they can elect their supervisors by district. How many counties in Iowa get to do this?
A. Anyone in any county could start a petition drive to change the way they elect supervisors. To get the issue on the ballot, a group needs 10% of the turnout of registered voters from the last election.
Q. The corner of Ridgeway and West Ninth Street is very congested. Who can I contact to see if they can time the lights in a different manner?
A. Try Waterloo Street Department traffic operations at 291-4440.
Q. I applied for a passport in March, with expedited service included, and a vacation in 30 days. I still haven’t gotten my passport. What can I do?
A. You can check your application status online or by phone. There is a link to the online portal at Travel.State.Gov where you can check your status and sign up for status updates. You may also call the National Passport Information Center at (877) 487-2778. Have your name, date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number ready.
Q. Who is responsible for taking care of the roads around by Crossroads Mall and Hy-Vee?
A. Contact the Waterloo Street Department at 291-4267.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.