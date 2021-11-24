What does the term 'woke' mean? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Where is the nearest Golden Corral restaurant?

A: As far as we can determine, the nearest Golden Corral Buffet and Grill location is at 5202 Elmore Ave. in Davenport.

Q: Is it legal for people who walk off the job who were not fired to receive unemployment?

A: Generally no, but it depends on why you quit your job. Claims are automatically protested if you indicate you quit your job, and you’re likely to be denied benefits. Striking workers generally cannot collect unemployment benefits.

Q: Can a person dump their yard waste in a house that is empty and for sale?

A: No, you can’t dump yard waste in a vacant house unless you own it, and even then it could lead to the home being declared a nuisance property. If you know of this happening, contact city code enforcement or the police department.

Q: How does one get a hold of the owners of Walmart to tell them if we wanted to check ourselves out we would just go on Amazon?

A: You can contact Walmart’s customer service team at 1 (800) 925-6278 to provide a comment or ask a question about your local store. Or email corporate office headquarters at walmart.com/contact-us or walmart.com/store-feedback. The address for Walmart’s corporate headquarters is 702 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville, AR 72712.

Q: Are there people who wear glasses to drive who drive better without glasses?

A: Judging from a lot of the driving we see on the streets of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, there are plenty of people operating motor vehicles who need glasses but aren’t wearing them.

Q: How much is it costing the Iowa taxpayers for the defiant Kim Reynolds to sue the Biden administration over vaccines?

A: It’s impossible to quantify the costs. The lawyers who represent Iowa and the other states suing over mandates are already employed by the states, so we’re paying them anyway. But time spent suing the federal government could be spent on other, arguably more pressing, matters. And there is the cost to the overburdened legal system to process the lawsuits and the cost to the federal government to defend them. Iowa has joined three lawsuits challenging vaccine requirements for health care workers issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; against the federal contractor mandate; and challenging the mandate for companies with at least 100 employees ensure their workers are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or are tested once a week.

Q: I was in the military service in 1955-56 and I was quartered in the Wharton Barracks in Heilbronn, Germany. Do they still exist?

A: Soon after American troops withdrew in 1992, most of the buildings were torn down (three blocks on Stuttgarter Strasse remain). The area was rebranded in 1999 as the newly developed “Businesspark Schwabenhof.”

Q: What does the term “woke” mean?

A: Described by Merriam-Webster as “chiefly U.S. slang,” the dictionary defines woke as: “Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

