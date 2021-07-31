What causes upright freezers to have frost form on the top shelf? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q. When did Muhammed Ali die?

A. Ali died June 3, 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona, after being hospitalized for what was reportedly a respiratory issue. He was 74 years old. The boxing legend had been suffering from Parkinson's disease and spinal stenosis.

Q. What causes upright freezers to have frost form on the top shelf?

A. It is possible the gasket is leaking around the top of the freezer door and air getting in the freezer through the leak is condensing, causing frost to form on the shelf.

Q. First we had COVID-19, now we have the delta variant? How many deaths from delta have we had in Black Hawk County since summer began?

A. At this time the number of deaths related to the delta variant is not being reported separately from the overall number of COVID-19 deaths. If this information becomes available from the Iowa Department of Public Health, it will be shared at that time. The Black Hawk County Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 infections, including the delta variant.

