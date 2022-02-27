What are the plans for the former University Avenue Kmart and Hy-Vee buildings? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: I believe that actor David Soul was in “Mod Squad.” Is he still alive?

A: Soul wasn’t in “Mod Squad”; his best know role was as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in “Starsky and Hutch.” Born Aug. 28, 1943, he is still alive at age 78.

Q: Is it true of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada that his father is Fidel Castro?

A: Justin Trudeau was born Dec. 25, 1971, the son of then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his wife, Margaret.

Q: Is Jerry O’Connell, co-host of “The Talk,” married to actress Rebecca Romijn?

A: Yes. They have been married since 2007 and had twin girls in 2008.

Q: Does the city have any plans for the vacant buildings along University Avenue: the former Hy-Vee store, the former Kmart, the former mattress store?

A: Responds Noel Anderson, community planning and development director: The city has put in place the Tax Increment Finance District over the University Avenue corridor to give us the ability to assist in redevelopment of some of these sites. Now that the traffic improvements along the corridor are finishing up, we are hopeful the private investment interest will increase. There is some interest being shown in some of the buildings, and we hope to have some good news to bring to City Council soon on the sites.

Q: How old are Alec and Kaleb from the Shriners Hospital commercials?

A: Born on May 8, 2002, Alec 17 years old. Kaleb is 13 years old.

Q: What year did McKinstry School open, what year did it turn into an elementary school and when did it close?

A: It opened in 1953, named in honor of Charles McKinstry, a former president of the Board of Education, according to the Waterloo Community Schools. It was converted from a junior high into an elementary school in 1981, and it closed in December 2009.

Q: How can I write to Ask Amy?

A: Write to askamy@tribune.com or Ask Amy, Chicago Tribune, TT500, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611.

Q: Can you print the starter recipe for sourdough bread?

A: Here are instructions from King Arthur flour:

Ingredients

2 cups warm water

1 tablespoon of sugar or honey (optional)

1 tablespoon or packet active dry yeast

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

Pour the water into a 3- to 4-quart glass or ceramic container or bowl, and add the sugar or honey and the yeast in that order. Stir in the flour gradually. Cover the jar or bowl with a clean dishcloth and place it somewhere warm.

The mixture will begin to bubble and brew almost immediately. Let it work anywhere from two to five days, stirring it about once a day as it will separate. When the bubbling has subsided and a yeasty, sour aroma has developed, stir your starter once more and refrigerate it until you are ready to use it. The starter should have the consistency of pancake batter.

Q: What is pulled pork?

A: It’s pork that’s been cooked slowly for a long time until it’s so tender that it can be easily pulled apart or shredded.

Q: How often should you change the batteries in a carbon monoxide detector?

A: They should be changed at least every 6 months.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0