Was there a funeral home on Broadway Street in the 1960s? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When and why did the shaking of hands become a common custom?

A: Drawings and carvings show people shaking hands at least as far back as the 5th century B.C. Historians suspect it started as a gesture between strangers to show neither was carrying a weapon.

Q: Is it legal to park a Dumpster in a street in Waterloo for roof demolition purposes?

A: The city of Waterloo does allow this for short periods of time if there is no other location on private property or along the edge of the street to place the Dumpster, according to the Waterloo Engineering Department. It is only allowed in the street where parking is allowed and there must be proper barricading around the Dumpster. Contact the Engineering Department for a review before doing this.

Q: We have a property in our neighborhood in Waterloo that is an eyesore. The owner started roofing it several years ago, but it’s incomplete. How long is a permit good on a project like this?

A: Building permits are good for 180 days in Waterloo. Contact the Building Inspection Department, 291-4913, to request staff look into any permits that are out of compliance.

Q: How many children did Lucille Ball and Dezi Arnaz have? How long were they married?