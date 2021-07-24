Was Pat Sajak ever in the military? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I was at the Fourth of July fireworks display in downtown Waterloo and the fireworks caused glass to fall from the new apartment building built right by the amphitheater. Will they change locations next year to avoid this? It was very dangerous.

A. There are no plans to move the fireworks in subsequent years, and the incident you are describing -- which some have said may also have been caused by the sound of a cannon fired during the wcfsymphony performance -- is "still under investigation," according to the mayor's office.

Q. How much did the Mayor’s Fireworks display cost and how much did Mayor Hart contribute towards it?

A. The display, paid for by private donors, cost $24,000, according to the mayor's office. His office did not say if he, personally, donated to the effort, but he has spearheaded donations after the Jaycees discontinued their event.

Q. How old are the big cottonwood trees in Cedar River Park?

A. A few of the cottonwood trees in Cedar River Park are estimated to be over 120 years old, according to Todd Derifield, Waterloo park superintendent and city forester.

Q. The bridge has been out on Hammond Avenue for at least three years. Any date they expect it to be open and ready to use again?