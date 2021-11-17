Was aurora borealis seen anywhere in Iowa recently? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why don’t you print the wedding announcements, the divorces and the police log?

A: As answered in previous Call The Couriers, we now have an interactive online crime map at www.wcfcourier.com that shows police and emergency calls.

Wedding announcements are placed in Sunday’s Celebrations as couples submit them.

Q: On “Chicago Fire” is Matt Casey off the show for good?

A: Television columnist Rich Heldenfels answers: “Jesse Spencer, who played Matthew Casey on the series since 2012, decided it was time to move on and said goodbye in the show’s 200th episode. According to The Wrap, Spencer told reporters that “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television.” (You may recall his long run on the series “House.”) “I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.” It should be noted that Casey was not killed off but simply moved on. There’s always a chance he could make a return visit to “Chicago Fire” or one of the related shows.

Q: Did Kyle Kiel leave KWWL and then return? Is Brian Little still at KWWL?

A: In a Nov. 3 Facebook post, Kyle Kiel stated: “I have accepted a position with KWQC-TV6 News in the Quad Cities. I will be a feature reporter, digital anchor and meteorologist. This position will allow me to tell the positive news stories going on in my hometown, while learning new skills and continue using my skills as a meteorologist. I’ll also be reporting on any important weather or climate stories.

“I’m grateful for my 6.5 years at KWWL. Had I not had the opportunity to work remotely over the past few weeks, I’m not sure this opportunity to continue my career in television news would have been an option.”

Brian Little is not listed on KWWL’s “Meet the KWWL Team” page on the station’s website.

Q: Was the aurora borealis seen anywhere in Iowa last week?

A: On Oct. 28, the sun launched what is called an “X-class solar flare.” Energy from that flare was trailed by a cluster of solar plasma and other material called a coronal mass ejection. A good chunk of the northern part of the country — including Iowa — was treated to a light show called the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, in the following days, with the peak the night of Oct. 30 into the morning of Oct. 31.

Q: Is the British actor John Nettles still alive?

A: Nettles, perhaps best known for appearing in the British television series “Bergerac” and more than 80 episodes of “Midsomer Murders” over 13 years, is 78 years old, born Oct. 11, 1943.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

