UPDATE: March 23, 2020

Q: What is the significance of Ember days during the year?

A: An explanation from the Catholic Encyclopedia: “Ember days are the days at the beginning of the seasons ordered by the Church as days of fast and abstinence. They were definitely arranged and prescribed for the entire Church by Pope Gregory VII (1073-1085) for the Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday after Dec. 13 (St. Lucia), after Ash Wednesday, after Whitsunday, and after Sept. 14 ember (Exaltation of the Cross). The purpose of their introduction, besides the general one intended by all prayer and fasting, was to thank God for the gifts of nature, to teach men to make use of them in moderation, and to assist the needy.”

Q: When did Sheinelle Jones leave the “Today Show”?

A: Jones announced in February that she needed to take a six-week leave for vocal cord surgery and recovery.

Q: In the past two weeks, I have gotten speeding tickets on Broadway Street and I wasn’t speeding. How often do they to test them on their accuracy?

A: The fixed red-light camera at that location is owned by Sensys Gatso USA and is calibrated annually. It was last calibrated in September, according to the Waterloo Police Department. If you are asking about the department’s handheld and in-car radar units, those are checked prior to each use.

