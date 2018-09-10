Q. I see a lot work being done to the front of Central Middle School. Besides the Academy area, what is being done inside Central?
A. The entryway was updated and music classrooms were moved to accommodate expansion of the Waterloo Career Center on the north end of the building.
Q. Regarding two towns and their schools: What is the difference between whole grade sharing and consolidation?
A. Whole grade sharing is done when one or both of the participating school districts has too small of an enrollment to independently fund the education of its students while maintaining separate districts and school boards. It is often a precursor to consolidating districts. Under consolidation, the districts become one and are governed by a single school board.
Q. How much did the new turf football field at Central cost?
A. Waterloo Community Schools’ Board of Education approved a $977,158 contract with Mid-America Golf and Landscape in April to install the artificial turf at Waterloo Memorial Stadium on the Central Middle School campus.
Q. In the Aug. 12 issue, why did the picture of two marching band students only name one student?
A. The photographer included the name of the person who is in focus in the picture. The other person is standing further away and is not in focus. Cutlines for The Courier’s photos typically don’t include the names of people who are in the background, particularly if they are not in focus.
Q. What would have to happen to make it mandatory for a self-defense class to be taught to every female in high school before graduating?
A. It would need to become part of the statewide requirements for graduation. Legislation making self-defense classes mandatory would need to be approved and signed by the governor.
Q. When was the new athletic facility built at Hawkeye Community College? What did it cost?
A. The Health Education and Services Center opened on the Hawkeye Community College campus in 2011 and cost $7.73 million. It includes classroom space, exercise facilities and a student clinic.
Q. With the big freshman class at West High, traffic is horribly congested. Is there anyway a policeman could help with the traffic before and after school?
A. West's school resource officer is on campus monitoring traffic at 7 a.m. each morning and at the end of each school day, said Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman Tara Thomas. In addition, she noted, school officials have put in a request for the speed enforcement vehicle to be placed around campus in the next few weeks.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
