Q: Will there be any new episodes of “Blue Bloods” starring Tom Selleck?
A: The new season premieres at 9 p.m. Friday, according to CBS.
Q: Who would I call at the city to find out when they are going to paint the arrows in the roadways at Kimball and Park Lane?
A: The Waterloo Traffic Operations Department, 291-4440, paints street markings on city streets in Waterloo.
Q: What are the lyrics for “My Lighthouse” by Rend Collective?
A:“In my wrestling and in my doubts
In my failures You won’t walk out
Your great love will lead me through
You are the peace in my troubled sea
In the silence, You won’t let go
In the questions, Your truth will hold
Your great love will lead me through
You are the peace in my troubled sea.
My lighthouse, my lighthouse
Shining in the darkness. I will follow You
My lighthouse, my lighthouse
I will trust the promise
You will carry me safe to shore.
I won’t fear what tomorrow brings
With each morning I’ll rise and sing
My God’s love will lead me through
You are the peace in my troubled sea.”
Q: There was a singer, Aimee Hannan, on TV. She has an amputated leg — what happened to her?
A: Hannan has Parkes Weber syndrome, a rare disorder that affects blood vessels. She had to have her leg amputated after years of pain and bleeding.
Q: My father-in-law, a small-town fire chief, always said arson was one of the hardest crimes to track down. Is that still true?
A: It is. As the Chicago Tribune put it in a report last year: “Arson cases can be some of the most difficult to solve ... because much of the evidence burns up with the crime itself. Investigators have to rely on witnesses and people coming forward with information,” and it often takes years for cases to be resolved, if ever.
Q: Where did Bucky Doren of 98.5 go? Did he retire?
A: “I have officially retired from radio, and I have accepted a job as executive producer from IMCATV. Thank you for the support over my 24-plus years in the Cedar Valley,” Doren said in a Facebook post at the end of May.
Q: What is happening with the former retirement facility on Upton?
A: It is being used as an office space by Americans for Independent Living.
