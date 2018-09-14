Q: What year did UNI beat Iowa in football and what was the score?
A: According to the Rod Library at the University of Northern Iowa, "These two teams first met on the field in 1898, with UNI defeating Iowa 11-5. This is the only time UNI has beaten the University of Iowa in football. The largest point spread between the two teams came in 1914 when UNI lost 95-0." Iowa leads the series, 16-1. In their last meeting, Iowa won 31-23 in 2014 in a game that was 24-23 with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter.
Q: How do we register a complaint with the state insurance commission? I don't want anything on the computer.
A: Call the Iowa Insurance Division at (877) 955-1212 or write to 601 Locust St., 4th Floor, Des Moines 50309.
Q: Why did you report that house and property taxes were down? Mine went up $44.
A: Property tax rates in Waterloo went down. Your property tax bill in Waterloo also would have gone down unless your home was revalued by the assessor's office or you added value from construction, which was clearly explained in the article. Very few Waterloo homes saw valuation increases in Waterloo for the current tax year unless it was due to construction improvements. Many also went down in assessed value. Without knowing your address, we can't answer why your particular bill was higher.
Q: What's the condition of the former priest house on the St. Mary's property? Could it be sold?
A: Waterloo property safety inspector Barry Stratton testified in court the rectory was essentially destroyed due to neglect. Also, that house needs to be torn down for a Virden Creek flood control project. Otherwise the project would need to be redesigned at a much higher cost to taxpayers.
Q: How many positions on the Black Hawk and Bremer County conservation boards will be on the ballot in November? Who are they? Will there be a place for write-ins?
A: Members of county conservation boards are appointed by the Boards of Supervisors. They are not elected positions. The soil and water district commissioners are elected. Kristi Heffelmeir and Jennifer Trent are running for two open positions on the Black Hawk commission. Verle Thomas Manson is the only candidate for two open seats on the Bremer commission. Jerry Dove is running to fill a vacant third seat on that commission. Write-in votes are allowed in the general election.
Q: Why did you print Robin Leach’s birthday was Aug. 29 when he recently passed away? Do you usually print the birthdays of people that have passed away?
A: Birthdays are compiled a week ahead of time, and Leach died Aug. 24, so this one slipped past us.
Q: Is Mexico going to pay for Trump's wall?
A: No. Mexico's president, Enrique Peña Nieto, has stated his country will "never pay for a wall. Not now, not ever." Mexico has repeatedly said it would not pay for a border wall. Trump has called for Congress to appropriate $25 billion to build the wall, and has complained frequently about its failure to do so.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.