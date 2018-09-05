Q: What are the words to that song that starts “When you wish upon a star”?
A: It’s an old Disney song:
“When you wish upon a star,
Makes no difference who you are.
Anything your heart desires
Will come to you.
If your heart is in your dream,
No request is too extreme.
When you wish upon a star
As dreamers do.
Fate is kind,
She brings to those who love
The sweet fulfillment of
Their secret longing.
Like a bolt out of the blue
Suddenly, it comes to you.
When you wish upon a star
Your dreams come true.”
Q: There’s an upcoming match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelsen in Vegas. Does the $9 million prize go to charities or to the individual golfers?
A: We can’t find any mention of any charity, the PR for the match is calling it “winner takes all,” and after the announcement, Mickelson tweeted at Woods, “I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make,” followed by a laughing emoji.
Q: Is Doug McClure still alive?
A: No. The actor, best known for “The Virginian,” died in 1995, age 59.
Q: What’s the background of KCRG reporter Chantelle Navarro?
A: Navarro come from northern Illinois and has a degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia College-Chicago. Before coming to KCRG, she worked as a Spanish-language anchor, weekend anchor and reporter in Rockford, Ill.
Q: What area does “Cedar Valley” cover?
A: The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber says, “The Cedar Valley of Iowa is the area within a 25- to 30-mile radius from the center of Waterloo and Cedar Falls.” Other sources may include a larger area.
Q: Is the threat gone away of the volcano in Hawaii erupting?
A: The threat hasn’t gone, but according to news reports, the volcanic eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island appears to be slowing. In August, geologists at the Hawaiian Volcanic Observatory said the flow of lava from a crack in the earth at the foot of the Kilauea volcano had greatly diminished, although that doesn’t mean the event is over.
Q: If an ash tree needs to be cut down, can we keep the trunk and carve it into something?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, “With the right skills, safety precautions and plan, you could turn the trunk into something beautiful! Afterwards, make sure you seal it to preserve it.”
Q: In the Aug. 27 Courier under Daily Record for Aug. 10 it shows four calls for the same address, 421 Oak Ave. Is this a residential house or how many times can a person call to have assistance?
A: The address 421 Oak Ave. is the location of The Rose, an independent living and assisted living for seniors. The facility has 64 units.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
