Q: Where was Bishop’s Cafe located in Waterloo?
A: It first opened in 1920 at 210 E. Fifth St., in the Ellis Hotel. There was a second location in the Owenbach Hotel at Commercial and Bridge streets for a time. It moved to the Crossroads Center location in the early 1970s.
Q: In past wars, did the USA have any females serve, enlist or be drafted? If there is a draft, will women be drafted? Have there been any high-ranking females in any branch of the service?
A: Through most of the history of the United States, women weren’t allowed to join the military. There are records of women fighting under male names in both the Revolutionary and Civil wars. Women have served in nurse corps for the military since World War I, and small numbers of women were allowed to join the regular military during that war. In World War II, women joined the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, the Women’s Naval Reserve and the Women’s Army Corps. A 1948 act allowed women to serve in regular military outfits during peacetime; a ban on women in direct ground combat roles wasn’t lifted until 2013. As the law currently stands, women are not required to register for the Selective Service. There are plenty of women in the upper ranks. Just a few: In 2008, Ann Dunwoody became a four-star general in the Army; in 2012, Janet Wolfenberger became a U.S. Air Force four-star general. in 2014, Michelle Howard became the U.S. Navy’s first female and African-American four-star admiral.
Q: In the Aug. 11 paper there is an article that the Cedar Falls Schools have a lease with PC Management for 900 square feet of space at 6020 University Ave. for $600 a month. What is the school using that space for? They also have an agreement with Community United Childcare Centers to provide 20 slots for a state-funded voluntary preschool program. The school will be paying $61,250 over the next year for providing preschool services. Why is the district paying this money? And can you explain what this program is?
A: The University Avenue lease is for Cedar Falls’ e-sports team, which is a gaming group that competes with teams from other school districts. Last year, the team used space in a former Central Rivers Area Education Agency office building where Lowell Elementary School had temporarily relocated to after a roof collapse at its facility. Lowell is still in the building and needed the space used by the team, so it is moving. Community United Childcare has contracted with the district for years to provide 4-year-old voluntary preschool services for Cedar Falls children. The funding to provide the free preschool services comes to the district through the state. So, the district is paying the childcare center with funds designated for that purpose.
Q: Are Donny and Marie Osmond still married?
A: Not to each other! Donny Osmond has been married to his wife, Debra, since 1978. His sister Marie has been divorced twice but in 2011 remarried her first husband, Steve Craig.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
